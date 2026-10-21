New instructions issued for schools in Punjab regarding students B-Form

LAHORE – The School Education Department has issued new instructions directing schools to ensure the accurate entry and verification of students’ B-Form numbers through the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) within 10 days.

According to the department, all schools must complete the process of entering and correcting students’ B-Form numbers within the stipulated deadline. The information will be verified against NADRA’s official records to ensure the accuracy of student data.

Under the new instructions, school heads will be held responsible for any incorrect entry of B-Form numbers. They will also have to bear the expenses payable to NADRA if errors in the records result in additional costs.

The department has also clarified procedures for students who do not possess a B-Form.

In such cases, schools have been instructed to temporarily enter the father’s Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) number in the student’s record.

The education department has explicitly stated that no child can be denied admission to a school solely because they do not have a B-Form.

School heads have been directed to ensure that all student records are corrected within the specified period so that the information maintained by educational institutions matches NADRA’s database.

The instructions aim to improve the accuracy of student records and ensure consistency between school registration data and national identity records.