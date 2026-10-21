Punjab Residents with Unlicensed Weapons to get 15 Days to Surrender Arms or Face Life in Prison

LAHORE – Illegal weapons holders in Punjab could soon face life behind bars and lose their properties as the provincial government prepares to launch sweeping crackdown on unauthorised firearms, with 2 weeks proposed for voluntary surrender.

Maryam Nawaz led Punjab government is working on strict legislation that could bring severe punishment for anyone found possessing weapons without legal authorisation. Crime Control Department (CCD) reportedly completed draft ordinance proposing life imprisonment and property confiscation for violators, signalling a major escalation in the province’s campaign against illegal arms.

Under the proposed law, individuals possessing illegal weapons would be given a 15-day window to surrender their firearms voluntarily before tougher enforcement measures take effect.

Once deadline ends, those holding illegal weapons could face life imprisonment, while their properties could also be confiscated under the proposed provisions.

The draft ordinance also addresses Pakistanis living abroad, introducing a mechanism that would allow them to surrender illegal weapons through authorised representatives. The provision would enable overseas Pakistanis to comply with the proposed surrender requirements without travelling back to Pakistan.

Additional Inspector General Sohail Zafar Chattha has been tasked with supervising the weapons recovery operation across Punjab. The planned operation would focus on recovering unlawfully possessed firearms throughout the province under the CCD’s supervision.

Despite the proposed sweeping penalties, the legislation has yet to become law. CCD has finalised the ordinance and submitted it for the next stage of approval, with the Punjab governor’s consent required before implementation.