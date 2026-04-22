NADRA introduces new digital system for firearm licenses

ISLAMABAD – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced a new digital system for federal firearm licenses following directives from the Ministry of Interior to enhance citizen convenience.

Previously, all firearm licenses expired on December 31 each year, creating two major issues: a large number of renewal applications at year-end, which strained the system, and delayed license holders not being able to fully utilize the five-year validity, as their licenses expired automatically on December 31.

Under the new system, the entire process of issuing and renewing firearm licenses has been fully digitalized, making it simpler and more efficient.

License validity will now be determined based on the date of issue, rather than the calendar year. Each license will remain valid for five years from the date of issuance or renewal.

This change ensures that citizens can enjoy the full five-year term of their licenses without facing year-end rush or delays.

Earlier this month, NADRA eased the process for obtaining firearms licenses in Punjab by enabling biometric verification through the Pak ID mobile app.

Citizens can now submit their applications on the Punjab Firearms License website (https://pal.nadra.gov.pk) and complete the biometric verification directly via the app, eliminating previous difficulties.

The Punjab Home Department had issued a notification in November 2025 halting all manual and institutional firearms license processes, including renewals and computerization procedures.

Under the new directives, holders of old manual licenses were given a final opportunity to transition to computerized licenses, while all prior instructions were rescinded.

The department had also requested detailed reports from divisional commissioners and judicial additional secretaries regarding all licenses computerized between March and November, as well as progress on the collection of illegal firearms and the deweaponization campaign across the province.