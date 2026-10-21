Pakistan, Maldives mark 60 Years of Ties with 20 Agreements, $200 Million Trade Ambition

ISLAMABAD/MALE – Pakistan and the Maldives inked 20 landmark agreements covering defence, maritime security, AI and trade, with an ambitious target to boost bilateral commerce from $13.9 million to $200 million within two years during President Mohamed Muizzu’s visit to Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hosted Maldivian President Dr Mohamed Muizzu in Islamabad, marking the first visit by a Maldivian head of state to Pakistan in 11 years. The historic engagement, coinciding with 60 years of diplomatic relations, saw both countries agree to increase bilateral trade from a modest $13.9 million to an ambitious $200 million within just two years, representing a nearly 14-fold increase.

From defence cooperation and maritime security to digital infrastructure and healthcare, the agreements signal Islamabad and Malé’s determination to transform decades of diplomatic friendship into a stronger economic and strategic alliance.

$200 Million Trade Breakthrough

Speaking alongside President Muizzu after the signing ceremony, PM Shehbaz declared that the relationship between Pakistan and the Maldives was entering a new phase of cooperation. Premier acknowledged that despite six decades of friendly relations, bilateral trade remained far below the countries’ actual economic potential.

With current trade standing at just $13.9 million, both governments have now committed to pursuing a $200 million target over the next two years. PM Shehbaz calls his talks with Maldivian president highly productive, revealing that the discussions covered economic development, defence cooperation, professional training and major international issues.

He stressed that Pakistan was determined to ensure the newly signed agreements delivered tangible results rather than remaining confined to diplomatic paperwork. The premier pledged to personally facilitate their implementation through swift decisions and stronger institutional coordination.

The sweeping package of agreements places security and emerging technologies at the heart of the renewed Pakistan-Maldives partnership. Both governments agreed to expand defence cooperation, strengthen maritime security and improve coordination between their law enforcement institutions.

The agreements also cover combating drug trafficking and other illicit activities, alongside professional training for police and civil service personnel.

PM Shehbaz offered Pakistan’s technical expertise to support the Maldives’ efforts to establish data centres, highlighting Islamabad’s growing experience in developing digital infrastructure. He said Pakistan was prepared to share professional knowledge, technological capabilities and institutional expertise with the island nation.

The agreements also seek to improve aviation connectivity, tourism, fisheries, agriculture, education, vocational training, youth development, sports and cultural exchanges.

Healthcare emerged as another major area of cooperation, with Pakistan offering to expand its medical workforce serving in the Maldives. According to PM Shehbaz, approximately 250 Pakistani doctors and paramedical professionals are already working in the island nation.

In a major environmental commitment, Pakistan announced its support for the Maldives’ ambitious plan to plant five million trees. PM Shehbaz said Islamabad would contribute 100,000 olive cuttings and another 100,000 seeds from different plant species.

Agreements

Sectors Defence Maritime security Technology Law enforcement Social protection Healthcare Medical workforce Skills development Youth and sports Aviation Police training Civil services Agriculture Trade Fisheries Environment Education Tourism Arts Culture

The agreements establish a broad framework for cooperation, with implementation and specific programmes to be determined through follow-up engagement.

Earlier, President Muizzu was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Prime Minister’s House, where contingents representing Pakistan’s three armed services presented a guard of honour. PM Shehbaz personally welcomed the visiting leader and introduced him to members of the federal cabinet.

Muizzu also met senior Pakistani officials, while the prime minister greeted the Maldivian delegation. As a symbolic gesture of friendship, the visiting president planted a sapling at the Prime Minister’s House, followed by prayers for the progress and prosperity of both nations.

The three-day visit, which began Tuesday, holds special significance as Pakistan and the Maldives commemorate six decades of diplomatic relations established in 1966.