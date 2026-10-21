Punjab boards class 11 results 2026 tomorrow: Ways to check online

LAHORE – All nine Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) are all set to announce the intermediate part I or class 11 results 2026 tomorrow (22 October 2026).

The boards—including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, and Dera Ghazi Khan— will declare the results 10 am with students eagerly waiting to know their marks.

Intermediate Part-I results announced by BISE boards across Punjab play an important role in students’ academic journeys.

These results help students assess their performance, identify areas for improvement and prepare for Intermediate Part-II examinations.

Good marks can strengthen confidence and support future admission opportunities in universities and colleges. Students who achieve lower scores can use the experience to improve their study strategies, address weaknesses and work towards better academic outcomes in the future.

How to Check Class 11 Results

Students can check their intermediate part 1 results through official websites of their respective boards, SMS and official gazette.

Students can check their Intermediate Part-I results by sending their roll number to the relevant Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) SMS code.

Educational Board SMS Code

BISE Lahore 800291

BISE Gujranwala 800299

BISE Rawalpindi 800296

BISE Faisalabad 800240

BISE Multan 800293

BISE Sargodha 800290

BISE Sahiwal 800292

BISE Bahawalpur 800298

BISE Dera Ghazi Khan 800295