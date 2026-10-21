National Savings changes profit rates for certificates, accounts

ISLAMABAD – The Central Directorate of National Savings has announced revised profit rates for several savings certificates, accounts and Sarwa Islamic products, with the new rates taking effect on October 21, 2026.

The updated rates cover Special Savings Certificates, Defence Savings Certificates, Regular Income Certificates, Behbood Savings Certificates, Pensioners’ Benefit Accounts, Shuhada’s Family Welfare Accounts, Short-Term Savings Certificates and Islamic savings schemes.

Under the revised structure, Special Savings Certificates offer an annual profit rate of 12% for the first five payments, providing Rs6,000 per Rs100,000 every six months. The sixth payment carries a rate of 12.8%, equivalent to Rs6,400 per Rs100,000.

Defence Savings Certificates offer cumulative returns ranging from 10% after one year to 215% after ten years, depending on the investment period.

Regular Income Certificates provide monthly profit of Rs1,010 per Rs100,000, reflecting an annual rate of 12.12%. Meanwhile, Behbood Savings Certificates, Pensioners’ Benefit Accounts and Shuhada’s Family Welfare Accounts offer monthly returns of Rs1,080 per Rs100,000, equivalent to an annual rate of 12.96%.

Short-Term Savings Certificates carry annual rates of 11.12% for three months, 11.50% for six months and 11.72% for one year. The regular National Savings Account offers an annual rate of 10%.

For Islamic savings products, Sarwa Islamic Term Accounts offer expected annual rates between 11.84% and 12.12%, depending on tenure and payment arrangements. The Sarwa Islamic Savings Account carries an expected annual rate of 11.84%.

Withholding tax generally stands at 15% for filers and 30% for non-filers, while zakat and other applicable deductions remain subject to relevant rules.