Diana rape case: Court extends suspect Tanveer’s interim bail till Oct 27

LAHORE – A Sessions Court has extended the interim bail of suspect Tanveer until October 27 in the rape case involving foreign national Diana, but police arrested him from outside the court premises despite the extension. Reports say several others, including Tanveer’s brother, were also arrested.

Advocate Safdar Shaheen Pirzada appeared in court for Tanveer. He argued that police were deployed on all four sides of the Sessions Court to arrest his client, and expressed fear that Tanveer was being arrested after being implicated in a new case.

Meanwhile, Diana’s lawyer filed an application seeking to record the complainant’s statement via video link. The lawyer argued that she was not being granted a visa for Pakistan, and asked the court to order a video-link statement. The court sought arguments on the application.

During the hearing, the court summoned the Sessions Court’s security in-charge and directed him to escort the suspect safely to his vehicle. The court remarked that security could be provided up to the vehicle, and that beyond that it was between the suspect and the police.

A petition has also been filed against Tanveer’s arrest. It states that he was on interim bail until October 27, but that CCD and plainclothes personnel abducted him and moved him to an unknown location.

The petition expresses fear that the suspect could be killed in a staged police encounter while in illegal custody. It asks the court to have Tanveer recovered immediately and produced in court, and to issue orders for his security.

Tanveer had also obtained protective bail from the Sindh High Court to avoid arrest. Two other suspects in the case, Mohsin and Zain, have already been arrested. Defence C police registered the case on Diana’s report.

Separately, Diana released a video statement in which she declared the suspect, Ahmed Tanveer, innocent. She said Ahmed Tanveer had not assaulted her and had returned her phone and belongings, and she appealed for the case to be closed.

In the Azerbaijan case, police have two suspects in custody. Ahmed Tanveer obtained pre-arrest bail and appeared in court today. According to police, the suspect escaped with the help of associates, while Ahmed Tanveer’s associates say investigators arrested him.