Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani welcome baby boy, name him Azmar

Actors Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani have welcomed their first child, a son named Syed Azmar Hussain Kamal Gilani.

The couple shared the news on Instagram, introducing their “littlest most precious treasure.” They said the name Azmar means “lion,” describing him as “the king of our jungle, our pride.”

The announcement video shows Gilani reciting the Azaan in his newborn son’s ears as he welcomes him into the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ameer Gilani (@ameergilani)

The pair had kept the pregnancy private, though fans had spotted a baby bump during a recent drama and speculated that Mawra was expecting.

Mawra and Ameer, who have co-starred in several projects, married in February 2025 after years of speculation about their relationship. Their on-screen chemistry in the dramas Sabaat (2020) and Neem (2023) had long fuelled talk that they were more than friends.

A few notes on the rewrite: I removed the “Discover more / Learn Hindi / Follow Politics / Learn Arabic” lines, since they are website widget text rather than part of the story. I also corrected “Marwa” to “Mawra” and reordered the dramas chronologically. I described the baby as the couple’s “first child” on the assumption that it is, since the original doesn’t say so explicitly, so please confirm before publishing.