BankIslami Reports Profit After Tax of PKR 3.1 Billion for the Nine Months of 2026; Strengthens CASA Ratio to Over 74%

KARACHI – BankIslami, one of Pakistan’s fastest-growing Islamic banks, reported a profit after tax (PAT) of PKR 3.1 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. The Bank’s total deposits stood at PKR 630.7 billion, reflecting continued customer trust in its banking services.

BankIslami’s current accounts have grown by 9.7% since December 2025, raising the share of total deposits to 50%, up from 43.6% at year-end 2025. This improved deposit mix strengthened the Bank’s CASA ratio to 74.7%, compared to 71.2% in December 2025.

The Bank’s total income for the period stood at PKR 31.9 billion, while its Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stood at 14.9%, well above regulatory requirements.

Earlier this year, the Bank was recognised as Pakistan’s Best Islamic Digital Bank by the Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards for its efforts to bring tech-enabled banking solutions closer to customers. BankIslami also won a Bronze award in the Creative Excellence category at the Dragons of Asia Awards 2026.

“As the country moves towards a Riba-free financial system, Islamic banks have a central role to play in making this transition possible. For us, that means making Islamic banking easy and accessible for everyone, and our efforts are a reflection of that,” said Imran H Shaikh, President & Chief Executive Officer of BankIslami. “Our financial results are a sign of the growing trust in Riba-free banking, and we will keep working to earn the trust of more customers as we carry forward our mission of Saving Humanity from Riba,” he added.

With a nationwide network of over 560 branches, the Bank continues to expand across retail, corporate, cash management, investment banking, trade, and home remittances, with a strong focus on enhancing customer experience and its mission of Saving Humanity from Riba.