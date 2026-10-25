After France, Madrid other European Cities rocked by Mass Protests, Violence and Looting

MADRID – A fresh wave of unrest swept across Europe, with hundreds of thousands taking to the streets of France, Spain, Italy, Albania and Portugal to protest rising living costs, housing shortages, education problems and growing dissatisfaction with government policies.

It all started as peaceful demonstrations in several EU cities but escalated into violent clashes, leaving police officers and protesters injured, businesses vandalized and hundreds of people under arrest. Youngsters, including teenagers and school students, emerged as key force in the unrest, while social media played a major role in bringing crowds onto the streets.

BREAKING: Mass protests sweep Europe.

· France: 410k march, 70k police, nearly 1,000 arrested.

· Italy: 500 soldiers deploy in Milan, luxury boutiques boarded up.

· Spain: 25k demand pensions in Madrid.

· Albania: Agriculture Ministry entrance set on fire. https://t.co/YozeWNoiSu — HINT News (@9415st) October 25, 2026

The latest demonstrations followed earlier weekend of serious disturbances, forcing European authorities to tighten security, deploy additional police personnel and warn of tougher action against those involved in violence.

France witnessed some of major demonstrations, with protesters venting anger over rising household expenses, deteriorating public services, inequality and problems within the education system. Over weekend, around half million people participated in demonstrations across the country, according to official estimates, while trade unions claimed the actual turnout could have reached 800,000.

BREAKING: Chaos Erupts In Barcelona As Protest Turns Violent, More Than 100 Arrested https://t.co/xYvIXwvXP5 — Geopolitics Now 360 (@geopoliticsnow_) October 25, 2026

Authorities deployed thousands of security personnel to maintain order as large crowds gathered in Paris, Marseille and other major cities. Although many demonstrations remained peaceful, confrontations erupted in several locations when masked groups clashed with police. Security forces used tear gas and water cannon to disperse violent protesters, while nearly 1,000 people were reportedly detained.

The latest disturbances came just a week after an even more intense outbreak of violence, during which reports indicated approximately 2,400 arrests and injuries to nearly 1,000 security personnel. Student groups also joined the protests, demanding better school facilities, more teachers and increased education funding, adding further pressure on the French government.

Barcelona became another flashpoint after hundreds of young demonstrators gathered near Plaça de Catalunya on Saturday, October 24, following protest calls circulated through social media. The gathering, attended by estimated 500 to 600 people, quickly deteriorated as groups dressed in black and wearing face coverings began confronting police, damaging public property and setting fires.

Several vehicles, rubbish containers and street installations were set ablaze, while shops were vandalized and looted. Firefighters responded to more than 30 incidents as violence spread through parts of the city, disrupting public transport and leaving some shoppers temporarily trapped inside commercial establishments.

Authorities also seized knives, sprays, fireworks, masks and other objects allegedly carried by those involved in the disturbances. Barcelona Mayor Jaume Collboni and Catalan President Salvador Illa strongly condemned the violence and warned that those responsible would face legal consequences.

The unusually high number of teenagers involved has also prompted discussions about parental responsibility and the growing influence of online protest campaigns.

Albania Protests

Albania has also been jolted by demonstrations as thousands of protesters demand the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama. Public frustration over alleged corruption, education costs, economic difficulties and government policies has fueled the unrest, with students and opposition supporters taking part in successive rallies.

Tensions escalated again in the capital, Tirana, on October 24 when protesters confronted security forces near government buildings. Police used tear gas and other crowd-control measures after groups allegedly threw stones and attacked public property.

Dozens of people were detained, while reports covering the wider period of unrest indicated that more than 300 protesters and police personnel had been injured. Authorities have accused disruptive groups and alleged outside elements of provoking violence, but opposition activists insist that the demonstrations reflect genuine anger over the country’s political and economic situation.

Italy Protests

Italy experienced protests across several major cities, including Milan, Rome, Turin, Naples, Bologna and Florence, as demonstrators raise concerns about inflation, education, public services and government spending priorities.

Some protesters have also opposed increased military expenditure and international conflicts. Earlier demonstrations, particularly in Milan, were marked by vandalism, fires and confrontations involving stones, bottles and fireworks.

Madrid Protests

While some cities witnessed violent disorder, protesters in Madrid focused on pension protection and economic security. Around 25,000 people gathered in the Spanish capital on October 24 to demand improvements to the public pension system and stronger financial safeguards for retirees.

Demonstrators called for pensions to remain linked to inflation, minimum retirement payments to move closer to the national minimum wage and action to reduce inequalities between male and female pension recipients. They also opposed proposals that could increase private-sector involvement in retirement benefits.

Spain simultaneously faced growing anger over housing affordability, with campaigners protesting against expensive rents, evictions and property speculation.

Portugal Joins Growing Protests

Similar concerns have triggered protests in Portugal, where residents of Lisbon and Porto have taken to the streets over rising housing expenses and the shortage of affordable accommodation.

Protesters established temporary encampments to highlight the difficulties faced by tenants and lower-income households. Tensions escalated when police moved to clear some protest sites, resulting in confrontations and arrests.

The demonstrations have drawn attention to growing frustration among younger residents who say increasing housing costs are making independent living and long-term financial security increasingly difficult.

Despite differences in political demands, the demonstrations reveal common concerns affecting several European countries. Rising prices, housing insecurity, pressure on public services and dissatisfaction with political leadership have contributed to growing public frustration, particularly among younger generations.