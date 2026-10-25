Pakistan bowl England out for 241 in Tri-Series clash

LAHORE – England were bowled out for 241 against Pakistan in the tri-nation series at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday, after Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first. Pakistan will need 242 to win.

Ben Duckett led England’s innings with a century, scoring 105 runs, while Sam Curran contributed 42. For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi was the pick of the bowlers, picking up four wickets.

Ahead of the match, both sides held practice sessions at the venue, with players working on their batting, bowling and fielding. Pakistan have won both of their matches in the series so far.

The game has been designated Pink Day to raise awareness about breast cancer. Before play, signed shirts of Pakistan stars Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam were put up for auction, with the proceeds going toward the treatment of women affected by the disease.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi also visited the stadium before the match.

Meanwhile, spinner Sufiyan Muqeem has been released from Pakistan’s squad for the remainder of the series. According to the PCB, Muaz Sadaqat has been added as his replacement to bring better balance to the side.