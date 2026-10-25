Shaheen Afridi becomes Pakistan’s fastest pacer to 150 ODI wickets

LAHORE – Pakistan ODI captain Shaheen Shah Afridi crossed a major milestone in the second match of the tri-series against England, completing 150 wickets in One Day International cricket. He is now the fastest Pakistani fast bowler to achieve the feat.

In the match at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, Shaheen claimed his 150th ODI wicket by dismissing England’s in-form opener Tom Banton in the very first over. Banton had scored four consecutive half-centuries in his previous four innings, but he offered a catch in the covers off a full-length delivery from Shaheen.

Shaheen reached the milestone in his 80th ODI, while former Pakistan pace greats Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar each took 91 matches to do so. Among Pakistani bowlers, Shaheen is now the second-fastest to the mark, behind former off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, who reached 150 wickets in 78 ODIs.

Globally, Shaheen is now jointly the fourth-fastest bowler to take 150 ODI wickets. Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane holds the world record, having reached the landmark in 73 matches, while Australia’s Mitchell Starc got there in 77.