Seven die as jeep plunges into ravine near Muzaffarabad

MUZAFFARABAD – At least seven people were killed when a jeep fell into a ravine in Shakar Parian, on the outskirts of Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Kashmir.

According to rescue officials and police, the jeep was loaded with grass and carrying seven people when it went out of control and fell into a ravine hundreds of feet deep. All seven on board, including the driver, died. Local residents and rescue workers shifted the bodies to hospital.

In a separate incident, four people, including a child and a woman, were killed and four others injured in a horrific collision between a passenger coach and a car on Tando Adam-Jhol Road in Sanghar’s Tando Adam taluka. The dead and injured were taken to the Taluka Hospital in Tando Adam.