Saudi Arabia faces Houthi Attacks targeting Riyadh Airport, Dammam, Yanbu Oil Hub, Rabigh Refinery

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia’s critical oil infrastructure and major airports come under fresh attacks as Yemen’s Houthi announced seven missile and drone operations targeting eight strategic locations, raising fears of further disruption to global energy supplies and travel across Middle East.

Houthi spokesman said October 24 operations targeted Saudi Aramco facilities in Yanbu, the Rabigh oil refinery, the East-West oil pipeline and four airports, including Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport. The announcement came hours after Saudi-led airstrikes reportedly killed at least three people in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, while approximately 20 strikes targeted the port city of Mocha.

✈️🚫🇸🇦 Disruption in the airspace over the Eastern region, flights to Dammam on a holding pattern, possible Drones/Missiles threats. https://t.co/MYf5sJVLij — MenchOsint (@MenchOsint) October 24, 2026

Saudi authorities confirmed intercepting two ballistic missiles heading toward Yanbu and Taif but did not report any verified damage to the facilities identified by the Houthis. Civil Defence authorities also issued security alerts for Mecca, Jeddah, Taif and Yanbu amid concerns over incoming projectiles.

The latest attacks comes amid fresh escalation in a conflict increasingly focused on Saudi Arabia’s economic infrastructure rather than military installations alone. Tensions intensified when Saudi-led forces struck the al-Sabah fuel facility in Sanaa, prompting Houthi warnings that Aramco installations would become targets for retaliation.

NEW: Multiple images and videos are emerging that indicate that Ansar Allah (Houthis) have struck facilities at the Riyadh/Dammam Highway, and the Duba/Tabuk Highway earlier today. The last 24 hours saw a flurry of early warning reports (finally) issued by Saudi Arabia for incoming missiles and drones that targeted Riyadh, Najran, and Wadi al-Dawasir. These attacks were launched by AA in direct response to the Saudi targeting of the Yemeni capital of Sana’a. General rule of thumb? If the Ansar Allah spokesman Yahya Saree announces in his daily report of Saudi strikes that Sana’a has been struck… Ansar Allah is going to attack Riyadh and Saudi energy infrastructure. — Brett Erickson (@BrettErickson28) October 24, 2026

A subsequent attack reportedly caused a limited fire at Aramco’s Dhahran headquarters, while the company ordered an evacuation of the complex on October 22. Houthi attacks on the Shaybah oilfield and Dammam’s King Fahd International Airport reportedly killed four people, including two oilfield workers.

Global Oil near $115

The military escalation comes as Saudi Arabia confronts mounting financial pressure despite a surge in international crude prices. Kingdom’s projected 2026 budget deficit has reportedly widened to 245 billion Saudi riyals, compared with the originally estimated 165 billion riyals.

Oil production has fallen by approximately 2.6 million barrels per day from August levels, while crude shipments stand at around six million barrels daily.

Aramco has also reportedly informed European customers that October oil deliveries would not proceed. Brent crude reached approximately $114 per barrel on October 23, highlighting the paradox facing Saudi Arabia: higher global oil prices offer limited relief when production and export routes remain disrupted.

Aramco CEO Amin Nasser previously estimated that nearly three billion barrels of global oil supply had been lost during the wider conflict, warning that rebuilding inventories could take up to two years.

With the Houthis threatening more Saudi economic targets and Riyadh continuing military operations in Yemen, the latest confrontation risks deepening regional instability.

Saudi Travel Update

Riyadh airport flights to resume today after 2-week closure amid Houthi attacks.