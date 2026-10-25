Us Orders Urgent Embassy Staff Evacuation From Saudi Arabia Amid Iran Threats

RIYADH/TEHRAN – US intelligence officials reportedly warned that Tehran stepped up efforts to target American personnel in Middle East and beyond.

Some alleged Iranian plots to carry out lethal attacks against US officials have reached advanced stages. The intelligence concerns, combined with the continuing Houthi offensive, are reportedly influencing Washington’s decisions to reduce diplomatic staffing across the region.

The warnings come against the backdrop of the US-Israel war with Iran, which began in February 2026 and has already triggered attacks on American facilities and major disruptions to regional energy supplies.

US Embassy in Riyadh issued security alerts warning Americans of possible additional Houthi attacks and significant travel disruptions. Restrictions have also been imposed on the use of Saudi airports by US government employees, while American citizens have been urged to remain vigilant and follow official security instructions.

Iraq remains high-risk destination under US travel advisories, although a specific new extension of its travel warning has not been established in the latest reports.

Washington had previously withdrawn diplomatic personnel from several Middle Eastern missions during the initial stages of the Iran conflict before gradually restoring some staffing levels. The latest reductions suggest that US officials are preparing for the possibility of further regional instability rather than treating the current attacks as isolated incidents.

With Saudi airports and oil facilities facing repeated threats, American diplomatic staffing being reduced and intelligence agencies warning of possible Iranian plots, the Middle East is entering another dangerous period of uncertainty.