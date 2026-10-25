Pakistan eye 3rd Straight Win as England face Do-or-Die Clash in Lahore ODI Today

LAHORE – Pakistan will look to tighten their grip on tri-nation ODI series as hosts take on struggling English side at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today (Sunday), with the visitors desperate to end their losing streak and keep their hopes alive in the tournament.

The fourth match of tri-series is slated to start at 1:00 PM, bringing international cricket action back to Lahore after the opening three encounters were played in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan enter contest brimming with confidence after winning both of their opening matches in convincing fashion. The Green Shirts launched their campaign with a 37-run victory over Sri Lanka before crushing England by 87 runs in their second outing, establishing themselves as the team to beat in the three-nation competition.

October 25 clash will carry special message beyond cricket field, as Pakistan’s players will wear pink kits to support a cancer awareness campaign, adding significance to the high-profile encounter.

For England, the situation is becoming increasingly difficult. The visitors have yet to register a single victory in the tournament, having suffered back-to-back defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. After being comprehensively outplayed by Pakistan, England came agonisingly close to bouncing back against Sri Lanka in the third match, only to suffer another heartbreaking defeat as the islanders secured a thrilling two-wicket victory.

The two sides have set the stage for an intriguing showdown in Lahore, where Pakistan will be targeting a third consecutive victory while England will be fighting to revive their campaign.

The tri-nation ODI series, featuring Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka, has now shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore, with Gaddafi Stadium set to host all remaining matches, including the much-anticipated final.

Pakistan Squad

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan and Sufiyan Moqim.

England Squad

Harry Brook (c), Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root and Josh Tongue.

ODI Tri-Series Schedule

Oct 18 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Rawalpindi Pakistan won by 37 runs

Oct 20 Pakistan vs England Rawalpindi Pakistan won by 87 runs

Oct 22 Sri Lanka vs England Rawalpindi Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets

Oct 25 Pakistan vs England Lahore Today

Oct 27 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Upcoming

Oct 29 Sri Lanka vs England Upcoming

Oct 31 Final (Top 2 teams) Upcoming