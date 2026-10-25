Obama blasts Trump as Iran War dents US Missile Stockpiles, fuels Inflation

WASHINGTON – Former US President Barack Obama called out President Donald Trump over the ongoing war with Iran, questioning the justification for a conflict he believes could have been avoided through diplomacy and warning that Americans are now paying a heavy price through military casualties, soaring fuel costs and mounting economic pressure.

Speaking at a Democratic Party campaign rally in Ohio, Obama accused Trump administration of dragging the United States into an unnecessary confrontation with Iran, arguing that diplomatic negotiations could have offered a way out without triggering a costly regional war.

He challenged White House’s handling of the crisis, questioning why military action was pursued when a diplomatic solution remained possible. The former president argued that Iran did not possess nuclear weapons and questioned the necessity of going to war, although the precise wording of this claim has not been independently verified.

Obama termed the conflict as a war that nobody had demanded, accusing the Trump administration of making decisions that had worsened an already dangerous situation. He also challenged Trump’s claims of military success, pointing to continued attacks against American military installations and US allies despite months of fighting.

The conflict resulted in the deaths of US service members, left hundreds wounded and placed considerable pressure on American missile stockpiles. His remarks raised fresh questions about Washington’s military strategy, particularly whether the administration’s objectives have been achieved despite the growing human and financial costs.

Beyond the battlefield, Obama warned that the consequences of the conflict were increasingly being felt by ordinary Americans. He pointed to the Hormuz, where Iran’s ability to disrupt international shipping has emerged as a major source of concern for global energy markets.

Obama argued that the confrontation had effectively handed Tehran an opportunity to exert economic pressure through the disruption of maritime trade. Meanwhile, rising petrol and diesel prices have added to household expenses, with higher transportation and energy costs feeding into the prices of everyday goods.

The former president blamed the Trump administration’s decision to pursue war rather than diplomacy for exposing American consumers to these economic pressures.

Obama’s sharp criticism comes at a politically sensitive moment, with the United States preparing for its November 3 midterm elections.

The former president has returned to the campaign trail to mobilise Democratic voters and support his party’s candidates, turning the Iran war and its economic fallout into major issues in the political debate.

His remarks also put renewed pressure on Trump to explain the objectives of the military campaign, its mounting costs and the continued threats facing American forces and regional allies.