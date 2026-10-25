Lahore Traffic Plan issued for Pakistan vs England ODI Match

LAHORE – Pakistan and England prepare for One-Day International (ODI) clash at Gaddafi Stadium today and, Lahore Traffic Police chalked out an extensive traffic management plan, deploying more than 1,000 wardens and making designated parking locations.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Syed Abdul Rahim Shirazi confirmed two SSPs, seven DSPs and 90 inspectors will supervise traffic arrangements around Gaddafi Stadium, team movement routes and surrounding roads. More than 1,000 traffic wardens will be stationed at key locations, while 10 forklifts and five breakdown vehicles will remain available to tackle illegal parking, remove obstructing vehicles and prevent congestion.

https://t.co/4sSYidbHPJ — Lahore Traffic Police (@ctplahore) October 25, 2026

With thousands of cricket fans expected to head towards the stadium, authorities have also designated four parking facilities to ensure smoother entry and exit.

Traffic police have confirmed that Mall Road, Canal Road, Jail Road and Main Boulevard Gulberg will remain open throughout the match. However, motorists should prepare for brief traffic interruptions when the Pakistan and England teams travel to or from Gaddafi Stadium. According to the CTO, roads along the teams’ routes will be temporarily closed during their movement, but all diversions will be removed immediately after the convoys pass.

Officials stressed that no road will remain permanently closed during the match.

Parking

To prevent parking problems and heavy traffic around Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Traffic Police have announced separate parking arrangements for spectators travelling from different parts of the city.

Coming From Designated Parking Location Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road and Ferozepur Road Govt College for Boys via Ferozepur Road Thokar, Johar Town and Kahna Govt College for Boys via Kalma Chowk and Centre Point DHA and Lahore Cantt CBD Sunfort Hotel DHA, Cantt and surrounding areas Liberty Market

Spectators have been urged to use the designated parking areas rather than leaving vehicles on main roads or near the stadium, where illegally parked vehicles could be removed.

CTO Syed Abdul Rahim Shirazi has advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel towards Gaddafi Stadium during team movements, warning that temporary restrictions could cause short delays on nearby roads.

Cricket spectators have been instructed to follow traffic wardens’ directions for parking and stadium entry, while commuters are encouraged to check traffic updates before travelling. Despite the extensive arrangements, authorities have assured citizens that major roads will remain operational and traffic will be restored immediately after each team movement.