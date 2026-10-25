Riyadh Airport Flight Status Today, October 25 as Flights Resume after 2 Weeks

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International Airport resumed flight operations after nearly two weeks of disruption caused by Houthi attacks. However, passengers continue to face widespread cancellations, with approximately 57 percent of listed departures cancelled despite the airport’s reopening.

The resumption of flights has brought some relief to stranded travellers, but fresh security threats from Yemen’s Houthi fighters have raised concerns over whether normal operations can be fully restored.

Passengers travelling between Riyadh and destinations including Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Jordan and the United Kingdom have been advised to verify their flight status before heading to the airport.

Riyadh Airport Latest Flight Status

Flight-information recorded on Sunday morning shows that Riyadh Airport remains severely affected by disruptions, even as authorities gradually restore domestic and international services. 176 departures, which is over 50 percent of listed flights, were cancelled, while several other services remained scheduled to operate.

Although the airport has reopened, flight schedules remain inconsistent across airlines and destinations. The following services were listed as scheduled or cancelled in the October 25 morning flight information.

Flight Number Destination Flight Status J9226 Kuwait City Scheduled XY70 Dammam Scheduled XY251 Amman Scheduled F335 Jizan Scheduled F3225 Madinah Scheduled EK820 Dubai Cancelled FZ848 Dubai Cancelled SV109 London Heathrow Cancelled SV207 Rome Cancelled SV1027 Jeddah Cancelled

Passengers should remember that a scheduled flight does not necessarily mean the aircraft has departed. Airlines may change departure times or cancel services at short notice.

Pakistan to Riyadh Flights

Pakistani passengers travelling to or from Saudi Arabia are also being urged to check their reservations, particularly those booked on services connecting Riyadh with Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad. October 25 arrivals information listed Fly Jinnah flight 9P580 from Lahore and flight 9P612 from Karachi as scheduled arrivals at Riyadh Airport.

Riyadh Air’s Islamabad-to-Riyadh flight RX662 was listed among the cancelled services for October 25. Passengers travelling with Pakistan International Airlines, Saudia, Flynas, Fly Jinnah and other carriers should contact their respective airlines to confirm departures, arrivals and any revised travel arrangements.

Flight operations at King Khalid International Airport were severely disrupted following a series of attacks attributed to Yemen’s Houthi fighters during October. Houthis claimed responsibility for a major attack on October 10, which reportedly killed 13 people and injured more than 300 others.

The incident triggered serious security concerns and forced airlines to suspend or adjust several domestic and international services. After approximately two weeks of disruption, airport authorities announced that flights would resume on October 25.

Despite the reopening announcement, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree has warned airlines, airport employees and passengers against using King Khalid International Airport. He described the airport as an unsafe military target and threatened further attacks, raising fears of renewed disruption.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense Directorate reported that an emergency alert had been issued to Riyadh residents on Sunday morning, warning them of a potential security threat. The warning has added uncertainty for passengers and airlines planning to resume regular operations.

Travellers should not assume that the reopening of King Khalid International Airport means all domestic and international services have returned to normal. Passengers are advised to keep their booking information available, monitor airline notifications, check terminal assignments and follow Saudi authorities’ official security instructions.

Saudi authorities have begun restoring services, but there is no confirmed timetable for the complete resumption of all scheduled flights. The pace of recovery is likely to depend on security conditions, airline operational decisions and the availability of aircraft and crews.