iPhone Duo Hacked within Hours of Launch as iOS 27 Security Flaw sparks frenzy among Apple Users

Apple’s much-awaited foldable iPhone landed in unexpected security controversy, with hackets managing to jailbreak new iPhone Duo just hours after its official launch, raising serious questions about the protection offered by the company’s iOS 27 operating system.

The breakthrough came this week, when security researchers from group known as Calif demonstrated how Apple’s software restrictions could be bypassed on the newly released device running iOS 27.1. The development quickly attracted attention because it targeted Apple’s first foldable smartphone almost immediately after its commercial debut. However, security experts distinguish the controlled jailbreak demonstration from an actual cyberattack targeting ordinary iPhone customers.

Apple’s Foldable iPhone Security

Apple unveiled iPhone Duo on September 9, opening pre-orders on October 16 before launching the device across approximately 70 countries and regions on October 23. The premium smartphone features passport-style folding design, combining a 5.4-inch external display with a 7.6-inch inner OLED screen. Powered by Apple’s A20 Pro processor, the device includes a titanium frame, dual-battery configuration and a starting price of $1,999 for its 256GB variant.

While other compatible iPhones continued running iOS 27.0.1, Apple introduced iOS 27.1 specifically for the Duo. But within hours of customers gaining access to the new handset, researchers had already demonstrated a way around its software protections.

iOS 27 Security Glitch

Calif released a short demonstration showing unusual modifications to the iPhone Duo’s Home Screen. Apps icons and widgets appeared to move and bounce as the smartphone was tilted. An animated character also appeared on the display, highlighting the researchers’ ability to alter normally restricted interface elements.

The achievement followed an earlier jailbreak demonstration involving an iPhone 18 Pro running iOS 27.0.1.

Researchers reportedly identified weaknesses involving system-level protections, including potential sandbox escape and Secure Page Table Monitor bypass techniques. AI also reportedly assisted development process, although the researchers have not publicly explained which tools were used or how extensively they contributed.

iPhone Duo Users Be Hacked Without Warning?

The jailbreak was conducted by security researchers under controlled conditions rather than through a mass hacking campaign. Such demonstrations can require specific technical circumstances, physical access or user interaction, meaning the successful compromise of one research device does not establish that millions of iPhones are exposed to identical attacks.

Another circulating claim suggests that restarting an affected iPhone cannot reverse the compromise. Although Calif’s earlier iPhone 18 Pro jailbreak reportedly survived a reboot, the iPhone Duo demonstration did not clearly establish the same capability.

Apple iOS 27.2 Update

Attention shifted towards Apple’s upcoming iOS 27.2 software update, which is expected to address several weaknesses linked to the jailbreak research. Security researcher Stefan Esser indicated that most of the underlying vulnerabilities had either been disclosed to Apple or were expected to be reported shortly.

As of October 25, iOS 27.2 was undergoing testing, with its public release anticipated around the final week of October or shortly afterward.

Despite speculation, iOS 28 is not connected to the incident. Claims describing the discovery as Apple’s first major security vulnerability since iOS 9 are also inaccurate, as numerous significant iPhone security flaws have been documented and patched over the intervening years.

iPhone Duo owners should follow updates through and install security fixes when available. Users should also avoid unofficial jailbreak downloads, particularly websites claiming to offer Calif’s unreleased tools.