iPhone Duo to cost around Rs15Lac in Pakistan, enough to Buy Used Cultus, Mehran

ISLAMABAD – Apple’s first-ever foldable iPhone Duo landed in Pakistan with staggering price tag of Rs1.5 million, putting cost of a single smartphone in the same league as some used cars. But the real surprise is that Pakistani retailers are charging nearly Rs100,000 more than the prices announced through the company’s authorised distribution channel.

iPhone Duo is now being advertised by Pakistani retailers after its international release on October 23, 2026. However, the device’s arrival has exposed a considerable pricing gap, with the top-of-the-line 2TB model listed at Rs1,479,599. Another distributor announced price of Rs1,390,000 for the same variant.

iPhone Duo Prices in Pakistan

Model Dealer Price Market Price iPhone Duo 256GB Rs899,999 Rs999,599 iPhone Duo 512GB Rs980,000 Rs1,079,599 iPhone Duo 1TB Rs1,145,000 Rs1,239,599 iPhone Duo 2TB Rs1,390,000 Rs1,479,599

The extraordinary price is only part of the story. Pakistan’s initial supply of the iPhone Duo appears limited, with several sellers advertising restricted availability and some listings showing sold-out inventory. Certain retailers are taking orders for deliveries expected during the final week of November, although others are offering considerably shorter delivery estimates.

At Rs1,479,599, the most expensive advertised iPhone Duo is just Rs20,401 away from the Rs1.5 million milestone. That is enough money to compete with the asking prices of some older used vehicles in Pakistan, turning Apple’s latest smartphone into a purchase comparable to a major household investment.

Even entry-level version, priced at Rs899,999 through the authorised distributor, remains beyond the budget of most consumers.

Apple entered the foldable smartphone race with a device designed to combine the convenience of an iPhone with the larger viewing experience of a tablet. iPhone Duo features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR outer display, allowing it to function like a conventional smartphone when folded.

Opening the handset reveals a much larger 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR screen, offering additional space for videos, gaming, reading and multitasking. Under the hood, the phone runs on Apple’s A20 Pro chip, manufactured using a 2-nanometre process, alongside iOS 27.1. The camera system includes a 48-megapixel main sensor and a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens, supported by front-facing cameras for selfies and video calls.

Instead of the familiar Face ID system, Apple has introduced a side-mounted Touch ID fingerprint sensor on its foldable device. Despite its dual-screen design, the handset weighs approximately 254 grams and comes with IP68-rated water resistance.

Apple unveiled the iPhone Duo on September 9, 2026, marking its first major move into the foldable smartphone segment. International pre-orders opened on October 16, followed by the initial commercial release on October 23. A leading phone dealer announced the smartphone’s arrival in Pakistan, offering PTA-approved units through its authorised distribution channel.