Flour Prices jump up to Rs830 in one Week; Check City-Wise Rates

ISLAMABAD – Prices of all basic commodities continue to increase, and rising cost of flour dealt another blow to household budgets in Pakistan, as fresh figures released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reveal price increases in several cities over the past week.

Lahore recorded massive weekly increase of Rs833 in the price of a 20kg flour bag, pushing its cost from Rs2,300 to Rs3,133. The surge shows staggering 36.2% jump in just one week, adding considerable pressure on families already struggling with the rising cost of everyday essentials.

The situation is also worrying in Larkana, where the price of a 20kg flour bag climbed by Rs100, rising from Rs3,200 to Rs3,300 during the same period. However, Karachi continues to top the list of Pakistan’s most expensive cities for flour, with consumers paying as much as Rs3,540 for a single 20kg bag.

20Kg Flour Bag Prices

City Previous Price Latest Price Weekly Change Lahore Rs2,300 Rs3,133 +Rs833 Larkana Rs3,200 Rs3,300 +Rs100 Karachi Not specified Rs3,540 Not specified

The latest PBS figures show striking difference in flour prices across major urban centres, with consumers facing substantially different costs depending on where they live.

For Lahore households, the sudden Rs833 increase is particularly alarming, as flour remains a basic necessity consumed daily by millions of families.

The figures show that despite Lahore’s steep weekly increase, Karachi continues to have the highest reported flour price among the cities mentioned in the available data. PBS documents provide a snapshot of weekly price movements, although the supplied figures do not identify the cities where flour became cheaper.