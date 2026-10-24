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Pakistan rubbishes Zalmay Khalilzad’s Claims of Arming Afghans against Taliban

By News Desk
3:41 pm | Oct 24, 2026
Pakistan Rubbishes Zalmay Khalilzads Claims Of Arming Afghans Against Taliban

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan strongly rejected former US diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad’s allegations that its military is recruiting and arming Afghan nationals to fight the Taliban and Pakistan-hostile militant groups, ruling out claims as fabricated, baseless and an attempt to divert attention from terrorist sanctuaries inside Afghanistan.

Khalilzad, the former US special representative for Afghanistan, took to social media platform X to raise fresh allegations about Pakistan’s alleged involvement in arming Afghan nationals. He claimed that multiple reports had circulated about Afghan nationals being armed to fight the Taliban inside Afghanistan. He further alleged that new reports suggested the Pakistani military was recruiting Afghan citizens to confront armed groups hostile to Islamabad.

The former American diplomat warned that such developments could push already strained relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan into an even deeper crisis.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s official fact-check account on X described Khalilzad’s allegations as fabricated and without factual foundation. The ministry challenged the narrative that Pakistan’s counterterrorism operations were linked to recruiting Afghan nationals or supporting armed factions inside Afghanistan.

It maintained that Pakistan’s security operations were directed against terrorist organisations operating from territories under the Afghan Taliban’s control, particularly groups posing direct threats to Pakistan’s national security.

Rejecting Khalilzad’s claims, the ministry mentoned real security challenge confronting region: the continued presence and activities of terrorist organisations on Afghan soil. The statement referred to multiple United Nations monitoring reports documenting the presence and activities of militant organisations, including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Al-Qaeda, inside Afghanistan.

Islamabad maintained that these findings reinforced its longstanding concerns about terrorist groups using Afghan territory to threaten Pakistan. The ministry stressed that Pakistan had remained at the forefront of the fight against terrorism, making enormous sacrifices in its efforts to protect national security and maintain regional stability.

The exchange has added another layer of controversy to relations between Islamabad and Kabul, with accusations concerning cross-border militancy remaining a major source of friction.

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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