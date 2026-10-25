Looming Middle East Disaster

Israel is talking about the pickaxe mountain, where Iran is enriching uranium, and is making it a potential red line. Reportedly, leaders discussed a narrow 7-day window for joint military operations, and Trump’s response was a get-ready signal with no timeframe.

Ten days from the US midterm elections and three days left in the Israeli general election, Prime Minister Netanyahu broke his deafening silence and appeared at a formal military function. Netanyahu stressed the existential threat to Israel from Iran. He declared toppling Iran’s present regime as the only way in view of Mujtaba Khamenei’s ambitions for a nuclear weapon.

Abbas Iraqchi, in return, has also delivered a blunt message to the USA and Israel. He even accused Netanyahu of pushing Trump towards another War for political survival. War is likely to be used as a political lifeline. Today’s world is otherwise governed by underground forces, as stated recently by the British Prime Minister, and is being manifested from the US to Afghanistan, including my beloved country. Pakistan has recently tried to bring Tehran to the table at the highest level, but Iran remains firm on its demands of blockade lifting and asset freeze.

The US has conveyed the latest demand fornegotiation directly, also threatening the mother of all bombs shall manifestunprecedented destruction, inhalation, devastation, havoc, obliteration,demolition and wreckages for Iran and the World to see. Iran’sretort is even vicious and has threatened to bring the entire region engulfed in war even if a single attack is made. Iran warns to burn things to ashes with no limits, no hesitation or considerations. In the last 4 days, many military and diplomatic jets have flown in and out of Tehran.

America still wants to negotiate on its terms after 9 months of lingering conflict and continues to threaten with unimaginable intensity and shock. Three aircraft carriers with over200 aircraft alone claim to be burning to ashes the famous nuclear mountain of Iran. By making shallow claims, the US admits its failure that bombs used before were insufficient, while not giving any logic as to how this intensity shall guarantee success this time around.

However, Iran is confident it can survive another round of fighting if it happens. In reality, the USA has not created anything new in the technology of warfare domains in the last 9 months. Although three aircraft carriers and more troops have arrived, they are not nearby, and Iran has 24/7 surveillance with real-time satellite imagery, not static imagery.

A US victory, even if orchestrated brutally, will not be a defeat for Iran. The balance of power in the Middle East has shifted in the last 9 months. Expanding defence pacts coupled with exposed UAE-Israel-India nexuses and losing US grip over the region has left a vacuum in one of the important regions of the World.

The war in West Asia is about to escalate. Markets are already sensing the roar; oil prices are rising,stocks are falling, and crude oil has crossed 110 $ per barrel, meaning prices have effectively entered the danger zone. No short-term respite is foreseeable. European energy is being rationed, and the looming reality means Europe can no longer supply energy to its people; soon the rest of the world will face the same. US must choose wisely between sanctions, pressure and patience, bankruptcy, and bombs.

Desperation can lead to anything; Trump is desperate for a notion of victory, while Iran pledges to be ready for a doomsday scenario. Birds, animals, and even humans in the region are sensing disaster.