Gujranwala Bride shot dead after Walima for Rejecting Marriage Proposal

GUJRANWALA – A newlywed bride’s wedding celebrations ended in tragedy after the woman was gunned down while returning home with her husband from their Walima ceremony in Gujranwala.

The victim, identified as Saba, entered new phase of her life, but was aunware about the unambush or such plot. Two armed men intercepted car carrying the couple near Samanabad Chungi. According to police, the attackers specifically target the bride, and Saba suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her chest and abdomen, leaving her critically injured.

She was immediately rushed to nearby hospital in a desperate attempt to save her life. However, despite efforts to provide medical assistance, she succumbed to her injuries, turning what should have been one of the happiest occasions for her family into a devastating tragedy.

Investigators uncovered possible motive that makes the case even more disturbing. According to the First Information Report (FIR), a suspect identified as Sarfaraz allegedly wanted to marry Saba, but his proposal had been rejected. Police suspect that the refusal may have triggered resentment, ultimately leading to the fatal attack shortly after Saba married another man.

The allegation has raised serious questions about the circumstances surrounding the killing, although investigators have yet to establish the complete sequence of events or determine the individual roles of everyone involved.

Police registered a murder case and launched an investigation to identify and arrest the perpetrators. Reports indicate that Crime Control Department (CCD) is engaged in the case, while some local accounts place the incident within the jurisdiction of Aroop Police Station.

Investigators are looking into CCTV footage from the surrounding area to trace the bike borne attackers. The suspects remained at large at the time of the initial reports, with police continuing efforts to track them down.