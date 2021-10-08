Bank manager kills colleague for refusing marriage proposal in Faisalabad

08:29 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
Bank manager kills colleague for refusing marriage proposal in Faisalabad
Share

FAISALABAD – A man killed his female colleague at a bank for refusing his marriage proposal in an area of Faisalabad on Thursday.

The incident happened at a branch of the Bank of Punjab located in the limits of Theekriwala police station, 25 kilometers away from Faisalabad on Jhang Road.

Police have registered a case against the suspect on the complaint of the victim’s brother.

He said that the branch manager named Rana Mansoor had been forcing his sister, who was working as customer services officer at the same bank, for marriage.

The complainant said that the manager was already married and has three children with his first wife, adding that his sister had refused his proposal.

“When I went to the bank to receive my sister, Mansoor opened fire on her from the back, leaving her dead on the spot,” he said.

 Police have arrested the suspect after registering a case against him. 

Tiktok, 20, commits suicide over ‘failed ... 11:46 AM | 11 Mar, 2021

PESHAWAR – A 20-year-old Tiktok star committed suicide inside his house on Wednesday after his marriage proposal ...

More From This Category
Pakistan desires sustainable relationship with ...
03:25 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
Students won’t be allowed to attend classes ...
02:44 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
Internal security, Afghanistan situation ...
01:52 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
COAS directs troops to assist civil admin in ...
12:30 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
Pakistan marks 16th anniversary of deadly 2005 ...
11:31 AM | 8 Oct, 2021
World Bank projects Pakistan’s GDP growth rate ...
11:00 AM | 8 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir blessed with a baby girl
02:15 PM | 8 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr