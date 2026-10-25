Riding a Bike on Lahore Ring Road could cost you Rs5,000 in Fine; Check New Penalty List

LAHORE – If you use Lahore Ring Road for your commute, you need to check New traffic violation fines, with penalties reaching as high as Rs10,000 for offences, including underage driving and illegal overtaking.

The latest increase comes after similar revision in traffic police fines, making even routine traffic violations more expensive for drivers, motorcyclists and pedestrians. One of key changes concerns driving without a valid licence. The penalty jumped tenfold from just Rs500 to Rs5,000, meaning motorists caught behind the wheel without proper documentation will now face a substantially heavier fine.

Ring Road New Traffic Fines

Traffic Violation New Fine Driving without a licence Rs5,000 Illegal overtaking (cars) Rs5,000 Illegal overtaking (vehicles above 2,000cc) Rs10,000 Wrong lane usage Rs2,000 Wrong-way entry Rs5,000 Smoke-emitting cars Rs4,000 Smoke-emitting Vans, Buses Rs5,000 Illegal parking Rs2,000 Underage driving Rs10,000 Black-tinted windows Rs5,000 Missing or non-standard number plates Rs5,000 Motorcycle entry on Ring Road Rs5,000 Pedestrian crossing violation Rs1,000

Illegal overtaking has also become costly offence. Cars drivers will face Rs5,000 fine, while those driving vehicles with engine capacities exceeding 2,000cc will be penalised Rs10,000 for the same violation. Motorists using the wrong lane will have to pay Rs2,000, while entering a one-way road in the wrong direction will result in a Rs5,000 fine.

Authorities have also increased penalties for smoke emitting vehicles. Cars emitting excessive smoke will face a Rs4,000 fine, while commercial vehicles violating emission regulations will be penalised Rs5,000. Parking violations will also hit motorists harder, as the fine for illegal parking has doubled from Rs1,000 to Rs2,000.

Underage driving will attract Rs10,000 penalty, making it one of the highest traffic offences under the revised structure. Drivers using black-tinted windows will face a Rs5,000 fine. The same penalty will apply to vehicles operating without number plates or displaying non-standard registration plates.

Bikers have also been warned against entering Ring Road, where motorcycle entry is prohibited. Anyone violating the restriction will face a Rs5,000 fine. The revised penalties are not limited to motorists. Pedestrians crossing the road in violation of traffic rules will now be fined Rs1,000, compared with the previous penalty of Rs200, representing a fivefold increase.