LPG Price Update: Rs70-80 Per Kg Price Cut expected in Pakistan after Iran Border reopens

KARACHI – A price relief is on cards for millions of Pakistani consumers as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) rates are expected to come down by Rs70 to Rs80 per kg with the reopening of the Pakistan-Iran border and the arrival of thousands of tonnes of imported gas at Port Qasim.

The development could bring end to worsening LPG shortage, particularly in Karachi, and parts of KP where disrupted imports had put pressure on supplies and pushed up market prices.

LPG transportation through the Gabd-Rimdan border crossing between Pakistan and Iran has resumed, allowing hundreds of stranded gas bowsers to move towards clearance. More than 200 LPG bowsers are expected to be cleared today, potentially releasing an additional 3,000 to 4,000 tonnes of LPG into Pakistan’s domestic market.

The anticipated influx of Iranian LPG has raised hopes of a sharp correction in prices, with industry sources forecasting a reduction of Rs50 to Rs70 per kilogram once supplies reach local distributors.

The reopening of the Iranian border is not the only positive development for consumers. Two LPG vessels have also arrived at Port Qasim, providing a significant boost to the country’s imported gas supplies. One vessel carrying 4,520 metric tonnes of LPG has already anchored at the port, while another ship transporting 3,083 metric tonnes has completed its cargo discharge and departed, according to a Port Qasim spokesperson.

Together, these shipments are of 7,603 metric tonnes of LPG. With another 3,000 to 4,000 tonnes expected through the Iranian border, Pakistan could receive a combined supply boost of approximately 10,600 to 11,600 metric tonnes of LPG, including the maritime shipments already handled.

LPG vessels have also reached the SSGC terminal operated by PGP Consortium, while cargo-handling operations continue at Port Qasim.

Industry sources believe the combined arrival of Iranian bowsers and imported LPG vessels could improve availability not only in Karachi but also in other major cities facing supply disruptions.

The reopening of the Gabd-Rimdan crossing is particularly significant because it restores a key import route that had been affected by the recent suspension of cross-border trade. As stranded bowsers begin entering Pakistan and additional shipments reach distributors, the pressure on LPG supplies is expected to ease.