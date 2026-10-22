LPG Cylinder may soon cost over Rs10,000 as Per Kg Price hits Rs750

ISLAMABAD – Ahead of the winter gas crunch, Pakistanis witnessed another price shock as Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) rates have skyrocketed to Rs750 per kilogram in some areas, raising fears that the cost of a domestic cylinder could cross Rs10,000 mark.

With gas demand expected to rise in months to come, consumers could face another blow as the government considers a major overhaul of the country’s LPG pricing mechanism. Under the proposed changes, LPG prices could be revised daily instead of monthly, potentially exposing households and businesses to more frequent fluctuations in cooking gas costs.

LPG Prices Update

The situation becomes concerning in northern regions, where LPG is reportedly being sold for as much as Rs750 per kg. At this rate, a standard 11.8-kilogram domestic LPG cylinder would cost approximately Rs8,850, excluding any additional charges. A further increase could push the cylinder price beyond Rs10,000.

The steep rise is particularly worrying for households that rely on LPG for cooking and heating, especially in areas where piped natural gas is unavailable or unreliable.

Amid growing concerns over rising gas prices, the federal government is reportedly considering replacing the existing monthly LPG pricing formula with a daily rate-setting mechanism. The proposal is intended to address price volatility, discourage hoarding and prevent artificial shortages during the winter months.

LPG importers have urged authorities to review the existing price determination system, arguing that monthly revisions may not adequately reflect changing market conditions. Importers have proposed two alternatives: weekly or daily LPG price adjustments. The suggested reforms would replace the current monthly system with a more frequently updated pricing structure.

Although fears of cylinder price intensified, the price has not been officially announced. For a standard 11.8-kilogram domestic cylinder to cross Rs10,000, the LPG rate would need to exceed approximately Rs847.46 per kilogram, excluding additional charges. At the reported rate of Rs750 per kilogram, the gas alone would cost Rs8,850.