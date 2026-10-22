Pakistanis Could Become 3 Times Richer in next 20 years, World Bank predicts

ISLAMABAD – Imagine earning three times as much as today in next two decades. What sounds like distant dream could be reality by 2050, according to the World Bank, but the country must undertake sweeping economic reforms and accelerate growth to nearly 7% annually, or risk missing a historic opportunity for prosperity.

In fresh assessment, the global lender offered ambitious vision for Pakistan’s economic future, suggesting that the country could reach income levels comparable to those currently enjoyed by Vietnam within the next 24 years. However, behind the optimistic projections lies a serious warning: despite improvements in Pakistan’s financial position, the average citizen’s real income is growing by just 1.6% annually, raising questions about how quickly the country’s economic recovery is benefiting ordinary households.

The report suggests Pakistan could achieve sustained annual GDP growth of between 6.2% and 6.9% if it undertakes ambitious reforms to modernise its institutions, improve economic governance and remove obstacles to private investment. Under this scenario, Pakistan could potentially triple its per capita income by 2050, bringing living standards closer to those currently found in more successful developing economies.

The World Bank specifically identified Vietnam as a benchmark, suggesting Pakistan could reach its present income level if the proposed reforms are implemented consistently. The lender also outlined a pathway towards income levels associated with countries currently entering the upper-middle-income category.

But these projections come with a major condition: economic reforms must continue over the long term rather than being abandoned after short periods of financial improvement.

Are Pakistanis Getting Richer?

Pakistan’s economic indicators shown considerable improvement, according to the report, despite financial pressures and disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict.

Real GDP growth accelerated to 3.7% in FY26, compared with 3.2% in FY25. Stronger revenue collection and government spending restraint also helped Pakistan achieve a primary fiscal surplus equivalent to 2.9% of GDP during FY26.

Overseas Pakistanis continued to play a crucial role in supporting the economy, with remittance inflows helping rebuild foreign exchange reserves. The improvement in economic fundamentals also attracted international recognition. Two leading credit rating agencies, S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s, upgraded Pakistan’s sovereign ratings, while the country returned to international debt markets through a $3 billion Eurobond issuance.

These developments signalled renewed investor confidence in Pakistan’s financial outlook. However, the World Bank cautioned that restoring economic stability is only the beginning of a much larger challenge.

While Pakistan’s overall economy has expanded, the report revealed that real per capita income growth remains stuck at approximately 1.6%. This means that the pace at which the average Pakistani’s inflation-adjusted income is increasing remains significantly below the level needed for rapid improvements in living standards.

World Bank Country Director for Pakistan Bolormaa Amgaabazar acknowledged that the country had made meaningful progress in restoring economic stability and rebuilding market confidence. However, she stressed that Pakistan now urgently needs reforms capable of producing stronger and more sustained economic growth.

Pakistan’s return to international debt markets emerged as another major highlight of the World Bank assessment. The issuance of a $3 billion Eurobond demonstrated the country’s renewed ability to access international financing following improvements in macroeconomic management.

The report also highlighted credit rating upgrades from Moody’s and S&P, reflecting stronger confidence in Pakistan’s economic stabilisation efforts. The recovery has been supported by fiscal discipline, improved revenue performance and foreign exchange inflows. World Bank warned that Pakistan still faces significant constraints in government finances and foreign currency availability.

The report identified private-sector expansion as one of the most important drivers of Pakistan’s future prosperity. WB lead author stressed that the country must now focus on structural reforms that create opportunities for businesses to invest, expand and generate employment.

With fiscal resources limited and foreign exchange pressures continuing, the World Bank believes private-sector-led growth offers Pakistan a more sustainable route towards higher incomes. However, achieving this transformation would require effective coordination between government institutions, a clearly defined economic strategy and sustained implementation of reforms.

Without these changes, the report suggests Pakistan could struggle to maintain the pace of growth required to achieve its long-term income targets.

The World Bank’s latest findings present both an opportunity and a warning for Pakistan’s policymakers.

The country of nearly 250 million made measurable progress in restoring financial stability, rebuilding reserves, improving fiscal management and regaining international market confidence. On the other, the benefits of that recovery have yet to translate into sufficiently rapid income growth for the average Pakistani.

The contrast between the country’s current 1.6% real per capita income growth and its potential to sustain GDP growth of nearly 7% highlights the scale of the transformation required.