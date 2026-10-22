Relief for Gold Buyers as Per Tola prices drops to Rs431,536

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan continues to move downward on October 22, as another major reduction brought some relief to jewellery buyers amid falling international bullion rates.

The domestic gold market recorded a fresh decline of Rs3,000 per tola, pushing the price of 24-karat gold down to Rs431,536, according to the latest figures issued by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Gold Category Latest Price Change 24K Gold (1 Tola) Rs431,536 ↓ Rs3,000 24K Gold (10 Grams) Rs369,972 ↓ Rs2,572 International Gold (1 Ounce) $4,090 ↓ $30 Silver (1 Tola) Rs6,086 ↓ Rs121

Pakistan’s bullion market has witnessed consecutive price cuts this week, with gold becoming noticeably cheaper within 48 hours. On Wednesday, October 21, the price of one tola of gold stood at Rs434,536 after a reduction of Rs900.

The downward trend intensified on Thursday as another Rs3,000 was wiped off the per-tola price, bringing the rate to Rs431,536.

Date Gold Price Per Tola Daily Decline October 21, 2026 Rs434,536 Rs900 October 22, 2026 Rs431,536 Rs3,000 Total Two-Day Decline — Rs3,900

International Gold Prices

The decline in Pakistan’s gold market coincided with a fresh correction in global bullion prices. International gold prices dropped by $30 per ounce, settling at $4,090 compared with the previous level of $4,120.

Changes in international bullion prices are an important factor influencing domestic gold rates, alongside movements in the rupee-dollar exchange rate.

The downward pressure was not limited to gold, as silver also registered a significant price reduction. According to APGJSA figures, silver became cheaper by Rs121 per tola, with the latest rate reaching Rs6,086. Before the reduction, silver was priced at Rs6,207 per tola.