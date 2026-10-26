Cyberattack warning issued for Pakistan’s govt and banking systems over e-Mudhra flaw

ISLAMABAD – There are fears of cyberattacks on key digital systems, including the country’s government and financial institutions, and the National Cyber Emergency Response Team (National CERT) has issued an advisory.

According to details, flaws in e-Mudhra’s digital security certificates have created the risk of cyberattacks on government, financial and critical information infrastructure.

It has been revealed that eight private security keys of e-Mudhra’s certificate authority have been compromised, of which six are used for TLS certificates and two for code signing. The weak keys create the risk of forged digital certificates, impersonation of websites and online services, interference with internet traffic, surveillance and data tampering.

National CERT has directed the relevant institutions to immediately update operating systems, browsers and software, block the affected certificates and update security trust stores. Mobile apps, computer software and other systems that use separate certificate stores have also been told to take protective measures.

According to the advisory, organizations should monitor for suspicious certificates, unusual network activity and connection redirection, and report any suspected forged certificates or data interception incidents to National CERT Pakistan.