India arrests 4 Pakistani fishermen in Sir Creek

KARACHI – India has arrested four Pakistani fishermen in Sir Creek on charges of violating maritime boundaries and has seized their boat.

According to Noor Muhammad Thaimoor, vice chairman of the Fisherfolk Forum, the four fishermen, Abdul Qadir Thaimoor, Muhammad Musa, Asghar Thaimoor and Ehsan, had gone into the deep sea to catch fish and shrimp, where Indian security forces arrested all four Pakistani fishermen.

The vice chairman of the Fisherfolk Forum said that all four fishermen belong to the coastal area of Chhachh Jahan Khan in Sujawal.

The Fisherfolk Forum has demanded that immediate information be provided about the well-being and legal status of the arrested fishermen, and that the necessary steps be taken on humanitarian grounds for their early release and return to the homeland.