Karachi Board announces Intermediate Part I results for 2026

KARACHI – The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced the results of the Annual Examinations 2026 for Intermediate Part I in the Science Pre-Medical, Science General, Commerce (Regular and Private), Arts (Regular and Private), Special Candidates (Arts Regular) and Home Economics groups.

It should be noted that the results of all optional subjects of the Science groups were prepared through E-Assessment, using the latest OMR and E-Marking system.

Giving details of the results, Controller of Examinations Zareena Rashid said that in the Science Medical group, 25,157 candidates registered and 24,544 appeared in the examinations, of whom 11,966 passed all six papers.

In the Science General group, 30,991 candidates registered and 30,386 appeared, of whom 15,036 passed all six papers.

Announcing the Commerce (Regular) results, the Controller said that 23,549 candidates registered and 22,693 appeared, of whom 9,332 passed all seven papers.

Similarly, in the Commerce Private group, 1,485 candidates registered and 1,413 appeared, of whom 628 passed all seven papers.

In the Arts Regular group, 11,171 candidates registered and 10,678 appeared, of whom 3,748 passed all six papers. In the Arts Private group, 1,702 candidates registered and 1,623 appeared, of whom 692 passed all six papers.

In the Special Candidates (Arts Regular) examinations, 99 candidates registered and 97 appeared, of whom 58 passed all six papers.

In the Home Economics group, 146 candidates registered and 141 appeared, of whom 41 passed all seven papers.

It may be recalled that, in line with the decision of the IBCC and the Universities and Boards Department of the Government of Sindh, a new grading system has been introduced this year in the Intermediate Part I annual examinations. Under the new system, any candidate scoring less than 40 percent in a paper will be declared “Ungraded” and will not be considered to have passed that paper.

Such candidates, if they meet the other eligibility requirements, will have to retake the exam in that paper. The results of all the above groups for the Annual Examinations 2026 (Part I) have been uploaded to the board’s website. Candidates can also check their results on the official Android app of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi, which can be installed on a mobile phone by searching for “BIEK” on the Google Play Store.