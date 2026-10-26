PMDC issues Medical and Dental Admission Policy 2026; heavy fines for violating colleges

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has issued the Medical and Dental Admission Policy 2026. Medical and dental colleges that violate the policy will face heavy fines.

According to the PMDC, a medical college will be fined Rs500,000 for delay in issuing the merit list, with a further Rs50,000 for every additional day of delay.

For irregular admissions, colleges will be fined an amount equal to the students’ actual annual fee, and their seats will also be reduced in the next session.

Under the new policy, colleges that admit students beyond their allocated seats will be fined an amount equal to the actual annual fee for each additional student, and their seats will be cut by double the excess number in the next session.

The PMDC has also set heavy fines for administrative negligence by medical colleges: Rs50,000 per student for delay in student registration, Rs75,000 per student for delay in reporting graduation, and Rs30,000 per student for delay in reporting annual examination results.

Similarly, a fine of Rs100,000 will be imposed for delay in reporting a student’s transfer or withdrawal, and Rs200,000 for violating rules on students’ prescribed fees and other charges.

According to the policy, for delay in registration, a fee of Rs150 per student per month has been set for public institutions and Rs300 per student per month for private colleges.

The PMDC has made it mandatory for medical and dental colleges, universities and students to submit all documents through the designated online portal.

Documents submitted outside the prescribed format and the PMDC’s online portal will not be accepted, and fines may also be imposed for failing to meet online reporting requirements.

The new policy makes a minimum one-year house job mandatory for obtaining a full license. The teaching hospital must submit the certificate to the PMDC within 10 days of completion of the house job.

The PMDC said that before imposing a fine, the institution concerned must be issued a notice and given an opportunity to present its position. For repeated violations, further admissions may be stopped or action may be taken under the law.