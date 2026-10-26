Rs5b damages claim: Ahsan Bhoon takes Captain (retd) Safdar to Defamation Tribunal

LAHORE – Judicial Commission member Ahsan Bhoon has filed a Rs5 billion damages claim against Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar in the Punjab Defamation Tribunal.

The tribunal declared the claim maintainable and issued a notice to Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar for November 11, 2026.

In his claim filed before the Defamation Tribunal, Ahsan Bhoon stated that Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar made allegedly defamatory remarks in TV interviews and on social media regarding his law degree and his eligibility to practise law.

According to the claim, Ahsan Bhoon obtained his law degree from the University of the Punjab, and it has also been verified by the relevant authorities.

The petitioner’s stance is that the alleged statements damaged his legal services spanning several decades and his professional reputation.

Ahsan Bhoon has asked the tribunal to order Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar to pay Rs1 billion in general damages, Rs2 billion in special damages and Rs2 billion in punitive damages.

Ahsan Bhoon has further prayed that Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar be ordered to withdraw the alleged statements, offer an unconditional apology, and be restrained from making such statements in the future.