Pakistan, Iran Saudi, Turkey discuss seek Common Ground in Tehran to prevent Further Escalation

TEHRAN – Senior officials from Pakistan, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Turkey concluded high-level meeting in Tehran aimed at preventing further escalation and opening a path towards an agreement amid regional tensions.

The meeting was held at Iranian capital’s Saadabad complex, and talks brought together leading political, defence and intelligence figures from the four countries. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian urged the participants to put shared interests at the centre of regional diplomacy, saying differences could be addressed more effectively through constructive engagement.

Moments from Major General Rezaei’s meeting with senior Turkish, Saudi, and Pakistani officials. https://t.co/V3OD1WZr3U — IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting) (@iribnews_irib) October 26, 2026

He said regional problems would become easier to resolve if countries managed their disagreements wisely and concentrated on common ground instead of issues that deepen divisions.

Pakistan was represented by its Chief of Defence Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin also attended. Joining Pezeshkian on the Iranian side were Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Saudi Arabia termed discussions positive efforts to prevent tensions from escalating further and create conditions for an agreement. The supplied account did not detail any final agreement or joint declaration following the meeting.

The meeting comes after Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey signed a defence and security agreement on August 7 this year, known as the Makkah Pact.