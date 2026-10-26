FACT CHECK: Viral Videos by Indian accounts claiming Clashes in Azad Kashmir are FAKE

ISLAMABAD – Clips doing rounds online as evidence of fierce clashes in Azad Jammu and Kashmir turned out to be manipulated, as artificial gunfire was added to create the impression of an armed confrontation.

The posts being pushed in bulk by Indian accounts claimed that widespread fighting had erupted in Chitra Topi, South Bagh and other locations, leaving parts of the region facing warlike conditions.

FAKE NEWS

🚨🇵🇰 Clashes Reported in Chitral, Topi, South Bagh and POK The situation reportedly resembles a war zone, with security forces conducting operations across the areas. The scale of the activity has raised concerns among local residents. https://t.co/mRi407QZeE — SILENT BRIEF (@SilentBriefHQ1) October 26, 2026

Footage presented as proof of intense clashes had been edited through the addition of gunfire sounds. It said the editing gave viewers a misleading impression of the events shown. Several other clips show large-scale military operations in Chitral, Topi, South Bagh and Azad Kashmir and these are AI-generated or fabricated.

Indian-linked digital networks of repurposing unrelated footage and adding artificial audio to promote claims of unrest and action by state institutions. Establishing who created the videos, or whether their circulation was coordinated, would require further evidence.

Pakistanis are urged to check the original upload, location, recording date and credible local reporting before sharing footage presented as evidence of a security incident.