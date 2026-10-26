Petrol hits Rs379.25, Diesel climbs to Rs395.82 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis face another increase in fuel costs after the federal government raised petrol by Rs1.54 per litre and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs2.16 per litre for Tuesday.

OGRA linked the adjustment to developments in international markets, including changes in Platts benchmark rates, premiums and incidental costs.

Diesel users have now faced two successive increases. On Friday, the government raised HSD by Rs1.91 per litre while leaving petrol unchanged. Together, the two revisions have added Rs4.07 per litre to diesel prices.

The domestic increase comes as global crude markets pulled back on Monday, with hopes of easing hostilities between the United States and Iran reducing some supply concerns. However, persistent attacks on Saudi Arabia kept investors cautious and oil prices near six-month highs.

Brent crude futures fell $2.03, or 1.7%, to $114.70 per barrel at 10:37am ET, equivalent to 1437 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped $2.60, or 2.5%, to $100.71 per barrel.