Trump goes off script with ‘One Hell of Beautiful Ass’ Comment about Nicki Minaj

NEW YORK – US President Donald Trump took his Michigan campaign rally into viral moment as he made wild comment about Nicki Minaj’s A**, asked her to stand and then told the cheering crowd he hoped she was not offended.

“By the way, I looked at one hell of a beautiful A** before, Nicki Minaj. That’s hard to miss,” Trump said in Port Huron event. The rapper stood and waved as supporters cheered. Trump followed with: “I hope Nicki wasn’t insulted, but we love Nicki. She’s been with us for a long time.” The exchange came as Trump campaigned for Republicans ahead of November’s midterm elections, with Minaj joining him after travelling to Michigan aboard Air Force One.

SNEAKO’s FACE when Trump says Nicki Minaj has “one hell of an ass” and then STARES at it 💀😭 BRO WAS NOT READY FOR THAT 😭 https://t.co/6ZCnjqZ4Yz — sneakoko (@sneakoko) October 26, 2026

His remark followed detailed explanation of his earlier comments about Ohio Republican Senator Jon Husted’s physique. Trump insisted those observations concerned Husted’s football background and had been made “in fun”, arguing that reports had missed the context.

“I’ve never done that with a man before. Off the record, women? Yes. Men? No,” he said, before switching his attention to Minaj.

Nicki Minaj used her appearance to rally support for Republican candidates. Slaying in gold Gucci suit, the 43-year-old rapper led chants of Trump’s name and described the election as a major turning point for the United States. As she left the stage, Trump offered more praise: “She never looked more beautiful. She gets it. She’s smart.”

Her trip also sparked talk of a possible White House role after communications director Steven Cheung shared a video of her discussing the administration’s economic and foreign policies aboard Air Force One. “Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!” Cheung wrote on X.