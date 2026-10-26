Pakistan forex reserves reach record $21.5 billion in Q1 FY2026-27

ISLAMABAD – The country’s foreign exchange reserves have reached a record high of $21.5 billion in the first quarter, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The ministry has released its report on economic performance for the first quarter of the current fiscal year. Exports, remittances and foreign investment have also increased. IT exports rose by 18 percent, while freelancers’ earnings grew by 46 percent.

According to the report, economic stability and investor confidence improved during July to September 2026. Foreign exchange reserves rose by 52 percent to a record high of $21.5 billion.

Exports stood at $11.2 billion and remittances at $10.9 billion. Foreign direct investment improved to $720 million. The net inflow of total foreign investment was recorded at $3.65 billion, compared with a net outflow of $33 million in the same period last year.

The report says goods exports rose 8 percent to $8.5 billion, while services exports grew 23 percent to $2.7 billion. IT exports increased 18 percent to $1.25 billion, while freelancers’ export earnings rose 46 percent to a record monthly high of $550 million.

Remittances from overseas Pakistanis rose 14 percent. Total inflows into Roshan Digital Accounts reached $14.3 billion.

According to the Ministry of Finance, FBR tax collection stood at Rs3.1 trillion, surpassing the first-quarter target. Private sector credit reached Rs11.28 trillion, up 16.6 percent year-on-year.

The report states that all three major global credit rating agencies have maintained Pakistan’s rating in the B category, with a stable outlook.