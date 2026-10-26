Haris Rauf to join Adelaide Strikers for Big Bash League BBL 2026-27

ADELAIDE – Pakistan’s fast bowler Haris Rauf could be heading for major Big Bash League (BBL) switch, with reports suggesting Adelaide Strikers are closing in on a deal to bring the star pacer on board for the 2026–27 season.

The reported development sparked excitement among cricket fans, particularly after Rauf’s impressive performances for Melbourne Stars, where he established himself as one of the competition’s most dangerous fast bowlers.

Adelaide Strikers had been pursuing Rauf and were reportedly nearing an agreement. Several cricket outlets subsequently echoed the speculation, describing negotiations as ongoing or a deal as likely. However, an official confirmation from Adelaide Strikers or Cricket Australia has yet to be confirmed, meaning the reported signing should still be treated with caution.

Rauf’s Pakistan international spent five seasons with Melbourne Stars, taking approximately 56 wickets in 33 matches and building a reputation for his raw pace, aggressive approach and ability to deliver at the death.

His performances reached another level during BBL|15 in the 2025–26 season, when he claimed 20 wickets in 11 matches to finish among the tournament’s leading wicket-takers and earn selection in the Team of the Tournament. His campaign also featured a hat-trick.

Adelaide Strikers reportedly been looking to strengthen their squad after missing out on the finals in each of the previous two seasons. With England’s Ben Stokes and New Zealand’s Mark Chapman already signed, Rauf has emerged in reports as a potential target for the franchise’s remaining overseas recruitment plans.

Under coach Tim Paine, the Strikers could benefit from Rauf’s experience in Australian conditions, his ability to generate extra pace and his proven record in high-pressure overs. A move to Adelaide would also give the Pakistan speedster an opportunity to bring his experience and wicket-taking ability to a new BBL setup after years with the Stars.

2026–27 Big Bash League season is scheduled to begin on December 12, 2026, with the final scheduled for January 26, 2027. With the tournament approaching, franchises are continuing to shape their squads, and any confirmed agreement involving Rauf would add another major talking point for Pakistani cricket fans.

Pakistan players attracted considerable attention during the previous BBL season, with names such as Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi featuring in discussions around the league. Rauf’s potential involvement would further raise interest in Pakistan’s representation this season.