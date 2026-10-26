Iffat Omar trolled after golden party popper piece sticks to her nose on ramp

Pakistan’s well-known actress and host Iffat Omar has become a target of social media trolling after an amusing incident at Lahore’s Lakmé Fashion Week Season 2.

Iffat Omar, dressed in a golden saree, was striking confident poses on stage alongside renowned designer Nilofer Shahid when a golden piece from a party popper, used during the celebrations, suddenly landed and stuck to her nose.

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Interestingly, Iffat Omar remained unaware of it and carried on in her own style. The golden piece on her nose looked like a large nose ring matching her outfit.

Nilofer Shahid also appeared somewhat uncomfortable at the sight. When Iffat Omar eventually realized what had happened, she gently removed the piece from her nose.

After the video went viral on social media, users are posting humorous comments on the actress’s expressions and the unexpected situation. The sudden incident during the fashion week drew considerable attention on social media, along with the event’s other highlights.