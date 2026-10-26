Sahibzada Farhan replaces Saim Ayub in Pakistan ODI Squad after Shock Exit

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket makes major change to unbeaten ODI tri-series squad, with struggling opener Saim Ayub stepping away from action amid string of disappointing performances.

PCB confirmed Sahibzada Farhan as his replacement, raising fresh questions over the national team’s opening combination just days before the tournament final. The unexpected development comes less than 24 hours after Pakistan pulled off sensational one-wicket victory over England at Gaddafi Stadium, where another top-order failure nearly cost the hosts the match.

Despite Men in Green’s winning consecutive matches and securing a place in the final, the team management has moved to address growing concerns surrounding the opening batting positions.

Saim Ayub leaves Pakistan Squad

PCB clarified that Saim Ayub himself requested to be released from the national squad. The left-handed opener approached head coach Mike Hesson and expressed concerns about his recent batting performances, seeking an opportunity to return to domestic cricket to regain his form and confidence.

Amid consultations, the national selectors and coaching staff accepted his request, appreciating the youngster’s willingness to acknowledge his shortcomings and work on improving his game. The decision means Saim will miss the remaining matches of the ODI tri-series involving Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka.

Cricket board has neither announced a timeline for his return nor clarified whether he will be considered for Pakistan’s next international assignment.

Saim’s struggles came under renewed scrutiny during Sunday’s dramatic clash against England, where he managed just six runs before returning to the pavilion. His early dismissal contributed to a disastrous start for Pakistan, leaving the hosts facing the possibility of their first defeat in the competition.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Shadab Khan produced sensational rescue on Sunday, smashing an unbeaten 113 to turn the contest in Pakistan’s favour. With the match hanging in the balance, Shadab and Haris Rauf stitched together an extraordinary unbeaten last-wicket partnership to secure a thrilling one-wicket triumph.

The victory extended Pakistan’s winning streak, but the recurring failures at the top of the order remained a serious concern. Even before the England encounter, captain Shaheen Shah Afridi had acknowledged the inconsistent performances of Pakistan’s opening batters and indicated that the management had alternative options available.

As Saim heads back to domestic cricket, Sahibzada Farhan has been handed another opportunity to establish himself in Pakistan’s ODI setup. The right-handed opening batter was surprisingly absent from the original tri-series squad but has now received a call-up for the remaining matches.

Farhan’s selection comes after he was entrusted with significant leadership responsibilities in Pakistan’s shorter-format cricket. Earlier this month, he was named captain of Pakistan’s T20I team for the series against Sri Lanka. He also led the national side at the Asian Games.

Saim’s exit is not the only adjustment made to Pakistan’s squad. Just a day earlier, the selectors included promising 21-year-old batter Maaz Sadaqat, who had initially been excluded from the tri-series. The young cricketer was drafted into the squad as additional cover for players experiencing minor fitness problems.

His inclusion followed the release of left-arm wrist-spinner Sufiyan Moqim, who was instructed to resume domestic cricket. According to the PCB, the decision involving Sufiyan was influenced by the characteristics of the pitches at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan’s recent performances have produced contrasting pictures. On one hand, the hosts remain unbeaten after winning their opening three matches and have already secured qualification for the tri-series final. On the other, repeated top-order setbacks have exposed vulnerabilities that could prove costly in high-pressure encounters.

Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in the fifth match of the tournament at Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday, October 27. The final is scheduled for Saturday, October 31, at the same venue.