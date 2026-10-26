Study in China for Free with Shanghai Ocean University 2027 Scholarship; Apply Online

ISLAMABAD – Imagine pursuing master’s or PhD in China without worrying about tuition fees. Pakistani students now have opportunity to explore Shanghai Ocean University’s 2027 Chinese Government Scholarship, which covers tuition, accommodation, a living stipend and medical insurance.

Pakistani students seeking postgraduate education in China can explore fully funded master’s and PhD opportunities at Shanghai Ocean University, with applications closing on February 1, 2027. Shanghai Ocean University (SHOU) announced 2027 Chinese Government Scholarship (CSC) programme for international students, opening a potential pathway for Pakistani graduates to pursue advanced studies in China without paying tuition fees.

The scholarship package includes tuition coverage, accommodation in a shared double room, a living stipend and comprehensive medical insurance. However, the stipend amount has not been disclosed in the available announcement, so applicants should confirm the latest financial details with the university before applying. The programme is particularly relevant to students interested in marine sciences, aquaculture, fisheries, biological sciences and food-related research.

Master’s and Doctoral Specialisations

Shanghai Ocean University is offering postgraduate programmes across several research-oriented disciplines. Master’s degrees generally take three years to complete, while doctoral programmes have a duration of four years.

The available subjects are:

Master’s programmes

Aquaculture

Biology

Fishery Resources

Marine Science

Food Science and Engineering

Fishery Economics and Management

Machinery

PhD programmes

Aquaculture

Biology

Fishery Resources

Marine Science

Food Science and Engineering

Fishery Economics and Management

These options may appeal to Pakistani students planning academic or research careers in fisheries, marine ecosystems, food technology and related scientific fields.

Apply for 2027 Scholarship

Applicants must meet the academic, age and language requirements specified for their intended degree. For a master’s programme, candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree and be aged 30 or younger. Those applying for doctoral studies must hold a master’s qualification, be no older than 35 and demonstrate research experience and academic achievements, including at least one published scientific paper.

The academic requirement is GPA above 3.0. Applicants should verify how the university evaluates grades from different educational systems and whether any additional programme-specific conditions apply. Language proficiency requirements depend on the language of instruction.

Students applying to English-taught programmes must provide an IELTS score of at least 6.0, a TOEFL iBT score of 80 or equivalent evidence accepted by the university. Candidates seeking admission to Chinese-taught programmes must have HSK Level 5 with a score above 180.

Applicants must also satisfy the university’s nationality, medical fitness and other applicable admission requirements.

Documents To Apply

Valid passport

Academic certificates and transcripts

An updated CV or résumé

English or Chinese language proficiency results

A research proposal

Two recommendation letters

A medical examination record

A police clearance certificate or non-criminal record

Evidence of financial support, where required

A three-minute personal introduction video

Candidates should check the official application instructions to determine the required formats, certification standards and any additional documents needed for their selected programme.

Supervisor Approval

Unlike application process that begins and ends with a single online form, the SHOU procedure requires candidates to identify a suitable supervisor before proceeding with their scholarship application.

Applicants should first research faculty members whose academic interests align with their proposed studies and seek preliminary consent from a prospective supervisor. Once a supervisor has been identified, candidates should prepare a research proposal and obtain the supervisor’s signature as required by the university. They must then submit an online application through the university’s designated portal.

A separate scholarship application is also required through the Campus China website. Candidates must select CSC Programme Type B and enter Agency Number 10264, which is associated with Shanghai Ocean University in the provided application instructions.

The university’s stated application fee is RMB 400 and is non-refundable. Applicants should confirm the payment procedure and any additional instructions through the official university channels.

Application Deadline

The stated deadline for the 2027 scholarship intake is February 1, 2027. Prospective applicants should begin preparing their academic records, language certificates and research proposals well in advance. Doctoral candidates, in particular, may need additional time to document their research achievements and published work while establishing contact with a suitable supervisor.

The scholarship offers an opportunity to pursue postgraduate education in China, but meeting the minimum eligibility requirements should not be interpreted as a guarantee of admission or funding.

Before submitting an application or paying the fee, candidates should consult Shanghai Ocean University’s official website and verify that their intended programme is available under the 2027 CSC scholarship scheme.

They should also confirm the stipend amount, accommodation arrangements, language requirements, document authentication rules, supervisor approval process and final submission instructions. These details should be checked against the university’s latest official guidance rather than relying solely on third-party announcements.

For Pakistani graduates interested in international research opportunities, the programme could be worth exploring, particularly if their academic background aligns with SHOU’s marine, fisheries and biological science specialisations.