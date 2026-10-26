Pakistan fires back at Afghan Taliban over ‘Baseless’ Civilian Death claims

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan turned down Afghan Taliban’s allegations that its military operations have killed and injured Afghan civilians, escalating an already volatile dispute over cross-border terrorism, airstrikes and regional security.

Foreign Office termed to Afghan accusations “baseless and unsubstantiated,” defending its military actions as necessary responses to persistent terrorist threats.

Islamabad maintained that its operations were conducted with restraint, remained proportionate to the threats involved and targeted terrorist organizations and their logistical infrastructure rather than civilians. The statement invoked the principles of self-defence, necessity and last resort, while emphasizing compliance with the international humanitarian law principles of distinction and precaution.

Pakistan also delivered pointed warning: it reserves the right to take whatever measures are necessary to protect its sovereignty, territorial integrity and citizens.

The latest exchange shows deepening confrontation between Islamabad and Kabul, with both sides advancing sharply conflicting accounts of military operations and civilian casualties.

Afghan territory caused more than 3,500 casualties in Pakistan during 2026. Foreign Office accused Afghan Taliban authorities of failing to prevent militant organizations, particularly Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), from operating across the border.

As per Pakistani officials reports, around 1,327 deaths and 2,484 injuries occurred due to terrorism originating from Afghanistan. These figures shows massive scale of the threat Islamabad says it faces from Western neighbour.

Pakistan has repeatedly argued that the presence of armed groups in Afghanistan has allowed attacks against its security personnel, police and civilians to continue despite repeated diplomatic appeals.

Afghan authorities countered Pakistan’s claims with allegations of significant civilian losses caused by Pakistani military strikes. Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi reportedly told CNN that Pakistani operations had killed or injured 1,119 Afghan civilians since late 2021 or early 2022. Afghan media outlets, including Tolo News, reported similar claims around October 25–26, 2026.

Pakistan however rejected allegations that its forces deliberately target civilians, maintaining that its operations are directed against terrorist hideouts and infrastructure used to plan and support attacks. The competing figures remain difficult to reconcile independently. Access restrictions, security conditions and conflicting accounts complicate efforts to establish the precise number of civilian casualties and determine responsibility for individual incidents.

Nevertheless, the allegations intensified diplomatic pressure on both sides, placing civilian protection at the centre of an increasingly bitter security dispute.

Pakistan strengthened its argument by pointing to findings from United Nations monitoring mechanisms concerning militant activity in Afghanistan. UN Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team’s 38th report, covering December 16, 2025, to June 9, 2026, identified continued Taliban support for the TTP as a factor contributing to the increased frequency and lethality of terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

The report also termed relocation of around 2,000 TTP fighters and their family members farther into Afghanistan, alongside continuing concerns about militant networks operating within the country. UN reporting has also examined connections among the TTP, Al-Qaeda, Islamic State Khorasan Province and other militant organizations, including the BLA.

For Islamabad, these findings reinforce its longstanding contention that militant activity inside Afghanistan represents a direct threat to Pakistan’s national security.

Afghan Taliban denies systematically supporting groups that attack Pakistan. The disagreement over the TTP’s presence, activities and relationship with Afghan authorities remains one of the most serious obstacles to stabilizing bilateral relations.

Foreign Office statement also comes amid a separate dispute involving former US special representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad. Around October 24–25, Pakistan’s information ministry rejected allegations attributed to Khalilzad that Islamabad was arming Afghans or recruiting them to fight the Taliban in connection with anti-Pakistan insurgent activity.

Pakistani officials described the allegations as baseless and misleading, arguing that they distracted attention from the presence of militant groups accused of operating from Afghan territory. Islamabad again cited UN reporting on the TTP and Al-Qaeda to support its position that Afghan authorities must prevent their territory from being used to organize attacks against Pakistan.