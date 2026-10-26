Wedding Joy turns into Tragedy as 7 Family Members die in Murree Crash

MURREE – A family’s joyful return from wedding ended in tragedy after their vehicle plunged into a deep ravine and burst into flames on Baroha Link Road in Murree, leaving seven members of the same family dead, including women and young children.

Over a dozen family members were travelling home after attending a wedding ceremony in a nearby village, but the journey filled with celebrations turned into a nightmare when their vehicle veered off the mountainous road and crashed into a deep gorge.

مری رکھالہ روڈ پر خوفناک حادثہ: کیری بولان میں آگ لگنے سے متعدد افراد جاں بحق

#MurreeAccident #BreakingNews #RakhalaRoad #Tragedy #RawalpindiNews #HolyFamilyHospital #SadIncident https://t.co/iD1rPkokTM — Potwar (@potwar_ai) October 26, 2026

The impact was so severe that the vehicle caught fire shortly after plunging into the ravine, leaving seven occupants dead at the scene. Among those who lost their lives were 40-year-old Arshad, 35-year-old Nighat, 17-year-old Laiba, 10-year-old Tayyab Mahmood, seven-year-old Raima Noor, four-year-old Kashan and one-and-a-half-year-old Aima Noor.

The deaths of several young children, including a toddler who had barely begun her life, added to the scale of the tragedy. Rescue authorities confirmed that the vehicle was carrying 14 people when the accident occurred. However, details about the condition of the remaining occupants were not immediately available.

After tragic accident, the bodies of the seven victims were shifted to Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi for necessary medico-legal formalities.

The incident came just a day after another devastating road accident near Muzaffarabad claimed seven lives, raising fresh concerns over road safety in Pakistan’s mountainous regions.

In previous incident, a passenger jeep carrying seven people, including two children, plunged into a deep ravine in the Shakar Pattian area on the outskirts of Muzaffarabad. Rescue officials said the jeep was loaded with grass and travelling along a difficult mountainous route when the driver reportedly lost control, sending the vehicle crashing into the gorge.

Together, the two accidents have claimed 14 lives in just two days, once again showing deadly road accidents on treacherous mountain routes, where steep drops and difficult driving conditions can turn a momentary loss of control into a major disaster.