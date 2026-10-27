EcoStar launches 100-Inch QD Mini LED TV in Pakistan, bringing Cinema-Scale Entertainment Home

EcoStar has introduced its new 100-inch Smart 4K QD Mini LED TV in Pakistan, bringing a bigger, more immersive entertainment experience to modern homes. Combining advanced display technology, smooth performance, and premium sound, the latest addition to EcoStar’s television lineup is designed to transform everyday entertainment, whether it’s watching movies, following live sports, or enjoying gaming sessions with friends and family.

At the heart of the television is QD Mini LED technology, combining Quantum Dot technology with Mini LED backlighting to deliver vibrant colours, deeper blacks, and impressive picture detail. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution and local dimming technology enhance clarity and contrast, while Dolby Vision and HDR10 support bring greater depth and richness to on-screen visuals.

No two people experience entertainment quite the same way. Some look forward to movie nights, others live for the excitement of a cricket match, while gaming enthusiasts have an entirely different world to explore. It’s this individuality that sits at the heart of EcoStar’s “Your World, Your Way” campaign, where cinema, sports, and gaming each find their place.

The Cinema World takes centre stage with an expansive 100-inch display that transforms movie nights and favourite dramas into larger-than-life experiences. QD Mini LED technology and Dolby Vision bring scenes to life with vivid colours, enhanced contrast, and remarkable detail, while Dolby Atmos and a premium 4.1-channel sound system with a built-in subwoofer deliver fuller sound and deeper bass. From an action-packed blockbuster to a quiet, emotional scene, the television creates a cinematic atmosphere that makes every story more engaging.

For sports enthusiasts, the Sports World brings the excitement of the stadium closer to home. A higher refresh rate delivers smoother motion, making fast-moving cricket matches, football games, and other sporting moments more enjoyable to watch. Combined with the expansive display, vibrant picture quality, and immersive audio, the television captures the energy of every boundary, goal, and match-winning moment, turning live sports into a shared experience for friends and family.

For gaming enthusiasts, the Gaming World brings together speed, precision, and impressive visuals. The television’s 144Hz native refresh rate delivers smoother gameplay, while support for up to 288Hz through DLG technology enhances motion performance in compatible gaming modes. HDMI 2.1 connectivity allows gamers to connect compatible consoles such as the PlayStation 5, while QD Mini LED technology adds richer colours, sharper details, and greater visual depth to the gaming experience.

Beyond these entertainment worlds, the television offers the convenience of Google TV powered by Android 14. Built-in Chromecast makes it easy to cast supported content from compatible devices to the big screen, while Google Assistant enables voice commands for searching entertainment and navigating smart features. With 3GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, the television brings smart functionality into everyday use.

Recognizing that every home has different entertainment needs, EcoStar’s QD Mini LED TV range is available in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, and 100-inch sizes, allowing consumers to choose the screen that best suits their living space and viewing preferences.

With this launch, EcoStar continues to strengthen its premium television portfolio in Pakistan, bringing together innovation, performance, and thoughtful design to make everyday entertainment more rewarding. Whether it’s cinema, sports, or gaming, EcoStar makes room for every preference, because it’s “Your World, Your Way.”

Consumers can explore the complete QD Mini LED TV range, compare available screen sizes, and check the latest prices and specifications on the official EcoStar website. To discover more about the flagship model and its features, visit the EcoStar 100-inch Smart 4K QD Mini LED TV.