‘Tamasha’ fame Esra Ayesha and Zayb Khan are Officially Married; See Pictures

LAHORE – From TV show to real-life husband and wife, Tamasha Season 5 stars Esra Ayesha and Zayb Khan surprised fans with stunning Nikkah announcement that has set social media buzzing.

The couple, whose chemistry became one of the most talked-about highlights of ARY show Tamasha, revealed their marriage through a series of breathtaking wedding photographs, leaving admirers delighted by the unexpected news.

Instead of making a lengthy announcement, Esra and Zayb chose a simple yet meaningful message to mark the beginning of their married life. “And We created you in pairs,” they wrote alongside their Nikkah portraits, sharing the joyous occasion with their followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zayb (@izaybk)

The announcement was particularly special for viewers who had watched their friendship develop inside the Tamasha house and repeatedly expressed hopes that the two would become a real-life couple.

The newlywed bride looked radiant in an elegant white-and-gold traditional ensemble, combining classic Pakistani bridal fashion with sophisticated styling. Esra paired the outfit with striking gold jewellery, including a heavy choker, statement earrings, a maang tikka and delicate pearl-accented bangles.

Zayb Khan complemented his bride in an off-white traditional outfit, styled with a dark burgundy waistcoat, polished black shoes and a subtle floral accessory.

For loyal followers of Tamasha, the wedding announcement carries emotional connection to couple’s journey. The duo was among show’s most popular contestants, with their friendship gradually becoming a major subject of discussion among viewers.

Esra, who eventually finished as the season’s runner-up, initially attracted attention because of her outspoken personality, fiery exchanges and competitive attitude. Fans noticed different side of her personality, particularly during her interactions with Zayb.