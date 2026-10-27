Apple iPad Mini 2026 vs iPhone Duo: Full Specs, Price Comparison

Apple unveiled redesigned iPad mini, with OLED display, smarter processor, water resistance and a slimmer body to its smallest tablet, while preparing for another major product announcement that could transform the future of MacBooks, just after the company comes up with first ever foldable phone which seems a ipad when opened.

The new iPad mini is one of the biggest upgrades in the device’s history. However, the improvements come at a higher price, with the entry-level model starting at $699, significantly above the previous generation. The launch comes as Apple prepares for its October 28–29 “Pro and Tell” event in Los Angeles, where the company is widely expected to introduce its first touchscreen MacBook Pro laptops.

Feature iPad mini (2026) iPhone Duo (2026) Device type Compact tablet Foldable smartphone Main screen 8.5-inch OLED 7.6-inch foldable OLED Secondary screen None 5.4-inch OLED Refresh rate 60Hz Up to 120Hz ProMotion Peak HDR brightness 1,200 nits 1,600 nits Processor A20 Pro A20 Pro Rear cameras 12MP Dual 48MP cameras Front camera 12MP Center Stage Front cameras for folded/unfolded use Thickness 5.4mm 5.2mm unfolded; 11.3mm folded Weight Approx. 255g 254g Water/dust resistance IP67 IP68 Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Stylus Apple Pencil Pro and USB-C Apple Pencil USB-C support Operating system iPadOS 27 iOS 27.1 Colors Midnight, Starlight Night Sky, Star White US starting price $699 $1,999 Availability November 6, 2026 October 23, 2026

iPad mini

One of the most noticeable changes is the replacement of the iPad mini’s traditional LCD panel with an 8.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.The previous model featured an 8.3-inch screen, but Apple has managed to increase the display size without substantially enlarging the device. This has been achieved by reducing the surrounding bezels by approximately 24%.

The OLED technology promises deeper blacks, richer colors and improved contrast, making the tablet better suited for watching videos, editing photos, reading and gaming.

Brightness has also received a major boost. The new display can reach 1,200 nits when showing HDR content, while full-screen SDR brightness is approximately 600 nits. Apple is offering an optional nano-texture glass finish on higher-storage configurations to reduce reflections. Despite these improvements, the company has not announced a 120Hz ProMotion display, indicating that the new iPad mini is expected to retain a 60Hz refresh rate.

The updated iPad mini measures approximately 5.4mm in thickness and weighs around 255 grams in its Wi-Fi configuration. These changes make it thinner and lighter than its predecessor, improving portability without sacrificing screen space. For the first time, an iPad mini also carries an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, offering additional protection against accidental exposure to moisture and dust.

Inside the tablet, Apple has installed its A20 Pro chip, replacing the A17 Pro used in the previous generation. The processor is designed to offer faster everyday performance, stronger graphics capabilities and more efficient artificial intelligence processing. However, not every version of the tablet necessarily carries the same chip configuration. Some lower-storage models use variants with fewer active processing or Neural Engine cores.

The camera system includes a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel front-facing camera positioned along the landscape edge. The front camera supports Center Stage, allowing users to remain in frame during video calls.

New iPad Mini Price, Pre-Orders

Model Starting price iPad mini Wi-Fi (128GB) $699 iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular $849 Previous iPad mini original launch price $499

Customers can choose between 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage capacities. Pre-orders open on October 28 at 10:10 a.m. Pacific Time in the United States, while retail availability begins November 6.